Brain Teaser For Fun: Joey The Hungry Giraffe is Missing! Can You Find him in the Tower within 11 seconds?

A 6-Feet Tall Giraffe Baby is Missing! And he is always hungry, so before he cries for food help Mom Giraffe by solving this Brain Teaser. This brain teaser will test your abilities like creativity and observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Now coming back to action, spot the odd giraffe in the Toy Giraffe Tower.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find the real Giraffe in the Toy Giraffe Tower?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you must use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the real Baby Giraffe among the Giraffe Toys. Seriously, it is very simple, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all sides.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal a wealth of knowledge about the function and abilities of the brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the Hungry Baby Giraffe in the picture puzzle. Easy, Right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 20 seconds, oh now it's just 11 seconds.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a total of 33 flowers divided into 11 columns and 3 rows. Go through all the rows and columns, and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

The calf will be 6 feet tall when it is born. What a tall baby that is. Baby giraffes don't stay small (relatively speaking) for very long; in their first year, they almost double in height! A giraffe calf will nurse for about 9 to 12 months before starting to nibble on leaves at 4 months.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find Joey, the Hungry Baby Giraffe in the picture puzzle.

Source: Brightside.com

It was Fun, right?

