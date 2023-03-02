Brain Teaser For IQ Test: DANGER! Can You Find All The Life-Threatening Mistakes in the Baby Nursery Picture within 3 Minutes?

Baby Nursery is a special place for infants and toddlers set aside as their bedroom. But this nursery in the picture is surely not a safe place. Not able to trust, go check yourself. This brain teaser will test your abilities like creativity and observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Enough of words, now coming back to actions spot all the mistakes hidden in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find all the mistakes in the Baby Nursery picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you must use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find all the life-threatening mistakes in the picture. Seriously, it is very simple, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all sides.

And with this simple mental exercise, you can reveal a bundle of knowledge about the function and abilities of the brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find all the mistakes in the Baby Nursery picture puzzle. Easy, Right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 5 minutes, and you have already used 2 minutes.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows Baby Nursery with a woman holding a baby in hand. Divide the image into sections and now go through all the rows and columns, and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

They might go for 5 to 10 seconds without breathing, probably while they are sleeping; this is just long enough to make a new parent freak out. It's normal to breathe erratically. (However, it is a medical emergency if your baby stops breathing for a prolonged period of time or turns blue.) Babies may take more than 60 breaths in a minute when they are excited or after crying.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find all the mistakes in the Baby Nursery.

Source: Brightside.com

OMG! the woman is holding the baby upside down. Wheels can never be square. An open first-aid kit. Baby Cot has no bedding. How it can be night on one side and day on the other.

It was Fun, right?

