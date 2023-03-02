Brain Teaser For Fun: When I was 2, my sister was Half My Age. Now at 5 can you find the age of my sister hidden in the picture?

When I was 2 years old, my sister was half my age. And today I am 5 years old, and my sister, ohh! that’s what you have to find with this Brain Teaser. This brain teaser will test your abilities like creativity and observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Enough of words, now coming back to actions find the accurate age of my sister in this picture puzzle.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find the accurate age of my sister hidden in this picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you must use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the accurate age of my sister in the picture. Seriously, it is very simple, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all sides.

And with this simple mental exercise, you can reveal a bundle of knowledge about the function and abilities of the brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the age of my sister by solving this picture puzzle. Easy, Right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 26 seconds, and you have already used 6 seconds.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a total of 15 cakes divided into 5 columns and 3 rows. Now go through all the rows and columns, and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

The original forms of cake were actually flat, tightly packed discs of grain that had been dried and compressed. The cakes that resemble them the most today didn't actually start to exist until the early 18th century; prior to this, they were yeast-raised and more closely related to bread than cakes.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the odd cake and age of my younger sister.

Source: Brightside.com

All the other cakes have 3 stars whereas just one has 4 stars, and that's the real age of my sister. So, when I was 2, my sister was half my age which means 1 year. And this also means she is just a year younger than me. So when I am 5 she will be 4 years old.

It was Fun, right? Enjoy more of these by keeping a tab on JagranJosh, and improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

