Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Only 2% of Genius can find the person from the future in this Billion Year Old Picture. Try Your Luck!

Early men were on earth around 13.8 billion years ago. So you can now guess the age of the brain teaser about them. This brain teaser will test your abilities like creativity and observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Now coming back, your task is to find the one from the future in this brain teaser.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find who is from the future in this picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the person from the future in this picture puzzle. Seriously, it is very simple, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all sides.

And with this simple mental exercise, you can reveal a bundle of knowledge about the power and abilities of the brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the person from the future in the picture puzzle. Easy, Right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 20 seconds, and you have already spent 5 seconds, so now 15.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a scene from early livelihoods, and there are two women and 3 men doing different jobs. Simply divide the image into sections and go through all the rows and columns, and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

35,000 years ago humans were creating two- and three-dimensional images of the world around them. The oldest “crayons” (around 250,000 years old) are from Twin Rivers, Zambia. They consist of a stick and a block of pigments with facets—where red and yellow pigments were rubbed repeatedly, like crayons. This represents the first known use of color.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the person from future.

Source: Brightside.com

It was Fun, right? Enjoy more of these by keeping a tab on JagranJosh, and improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

