Brain Teaser: Pregnant Women, Men With Hat or Women with Drink? Can You Guess Who Is The Thief In This Classic Cafe?

Theft is the act of taking another person's property or services without that person's permission or consent with the intent to deprive the rightful owner of it. Can you find who is the thief in this picture? A brain teaser usually tests abilities like creativity and observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Now coming back, your task is to find the thief in the picture puzzle.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find the thief in the restaurant?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the thief in the picture puzzle. Seriously, it is very simple, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the corners.

And with this simple mental exercise, you can reveal a bundle of knowledge about the function and abilities of the brain.

Brain Teaser For Fun: Can you spot what’s wrong with this Bathroom image within 23 seconds?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the thief in the classic cafe. Easy, Right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 5 minutes, and now you’re only left with 3 minutes.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Only 2% of Genius can find the person from the future in this Billion Year Old Picture. Try Your Luck!

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a scene from a classic cafe. And to conclude your task simply divide the image into sections(imaginary) and go through all the rows and columns, and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities.

Do You Know?

The first café is thought to have opened in Constantinople in 1550; later, in the 17th century, cafes began to appear in England, Italy, France, and Germany. Around 1529, the practice of enhancing coffee with cream and sweeteners became popular in Europe.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the thief in the classic cafe.



Source: Brightside.com

It was Fun, right? Enjoy more of these by keeping a tab on JagranJosh, and improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

Brain Teaser For Fun: Can you find the hidden chameleon within 30 seconds in the Toy Story image?