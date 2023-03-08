Brain Teaser For Fun: Can you find the odd letter hidden among the I’s within 18 seconds?

While the world celebrates the festival of colour, why don’t you try your skills and luck on this alphabetic brain teaser? A brain teaser usually tests abilities like creativity and observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Now coming back, your task is to find the mistake in the bathroom picture.

Can you find the odd letter in this picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find the odd letter in the picture puzzle. Seriously, it is very simple, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the corners.

And with this simple mental exercise, you can reveal a bundle of knowledge about the function and abilities of the brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the odd letter among the I’s. Easy, Right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 20 seconds, and now you’re only left with 18 seconds.



Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a total of 56 letters divided into 8 columns and 7 rows. And to conclude your task simply divide the image into sections(imaginary) and go through all the rows and columns, and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities.

Do You Know?

The English word alphabet comes (via Latin) from the names of the first two letters of the Greek alphabet: alpha and beta. The dot over the letter “i” is called title.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the odd letter among the I’s.

