Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain. 

If you love solving brain teasers, then this one will excite the puzzler in you.

Brain Teaser Intelligence Test - Find the Odd Woman in 5 Seconds

Jagranjosh

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a grid of women with white hair.

While all of them appear to be the same at first glance. But, there is one woman that is different than others.

You have 5 seconds to spot it.

Observe the image carefully.

The woman can be located anywhere in the image. 

Have you figured out the location of the woman?

The clock is ticking; hurry up.

Take another look at the image; the woman might be right in front of your eyes.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop searching!

Most of our sharp-eyed readers might have spotted the odd woman by now.

Congratulations! You have razor-sharp vision with high attention to detail.

Are you curious to know where the odd woman is?

Check out the solution provided below.

Find Odd Woman in 5 Seconds - Solution

The odd woman can be spotted on the third column and second row. She has white eyebrows and a more lighter shade of hair. 

Jagranjosh

