Brain Teaser Intelligence Test: Find the Odd Woman in 5 Seconds!
Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.
A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object, or detecting the fault in the image.
Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.
If you love solving brain teasers, then this one will excite the puzzler in you.
Also read:
Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Solve the matchstick puzzle in 9 seconds!
Brain Teaser Intelligence Test - Find the Odd Woman in 5 Seconds
Source: YouTube
The image shared above depicts a grid of women with white hair.
While all of them appear to be the same at first glance. But, there is one woman that is different than others.
You have 5 seconds to spot it.
Observe the image carefully.
The woman can be located anywhere in the image.
Have you figured out the location of the woman?
The clock is ticking; hurry up.
Take another look at the image; the woman might be right in front of your eyes.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop searching!
Most of our sharp-eyed readers might have spotted the odd woman by now.
Congratulations! You have razor-sharp vision with high attention to detail.
Are you curious to know where the odd woman is?
Check out the solution provided below.
Also read:
Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Hidden Tiger in 6 Seconds!
Find Odd Woman in 5 Seconds - Solution
The odd woman can be spotted on the third column and second row. She has white eyebrows and a more lighter shade of hair.
Before you leave, check out more interesting challenges in our recommended reading section below.
Recommended Reading
Spot 3 differences between the hen and chick pictures in 11 seconds!
Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the hidden smartphone in 8 seconds!