Stripes and Roars: Do you have the right skills and abilities to save the Zebra trapped among tigers? 39 Seconds left!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Brain teasers are visual puzzles that test your ability to spot hidden details inside intricate visuals. They provide a pleasant and interesting way for people of all ages to build cognitive skills as well as a mental workout to preserve and sharpen their cognitive talents. By working on these problems, we strengthen our capacity for pattern and colour recognition as well as our general visual perception abilities.

Source: Genial Guru

In contrast to the image above, you have to find the Zebra trapped in an ambush. Put to use all your qualitative and quantitative data skills to reach any conclusion.

Can you find the poor Zebra?

Brain teasers exercise several cognitive processes, such as decision-making, analysis, and problem-solving. In order to discover the Zebra, we must analyse the visual patterns, identify shapes, and plan our approach.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

The ability to recognise minute distinctions and hidden things is necessary to solve these problems. As they improve our general observational abilities and attention span by teaching our brains to focus on minute details.

Oh!

I forgot to mention, you are just left with 53 seconds, and the timer is ON…

Tick

Tock

Tick

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

These puzzles test our short-term memory since we have to keep track of the items we've found while looking for new ones. Regular use of brain teasers might improve recall and memory efficiency.

Hint: Focus on colours.

Are you still having trouble? Please look at the image below to be sure about the answer.

Source: Genial Guru

As a fun and useful practice that fosters cognitive development, visual awareness, attention to detail, and problem-solving abilities, brain teasers are offered. Brain teasers are a useful tool for improving cognitive talents and mental sharpness, whether for educational or casual purposes.

