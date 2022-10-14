Brain Teaser: Its Raining Words! Only 2% of genius minds will be able to spot all 6 hidden words in the picture puzzle

Wave at weekend with this fantastic set of brain teasers. Brain Teasers are puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Especially image riddles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, find the six hidden words in this rainy day image. The timer is On!

Can you find all the six hidden words in this rainy day scene?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the six hidden words in this living room presentation. Though the answer is just in front of you, the use of similar colors for writing words has worked well to conceal all six words.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every attempt. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal here for users is to find the six concealed words in the picture. However, the trickiest part of this brain teaser is the use of similar hues and images on a prismatic rainy day background.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly, also the words are scattered randomly. To make it a bit organized, divide the image with imaginary lines. Now you can just have a quick gaze through all the rows and columns to find the hidden words in the picture.

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted all the hidden words. A hint for you is that the image is inspired by the school side chaos after a rainy day. On top, all the words are too related to rain and monsoon. If you are still missing the answer, then here’s the list of hidden words to make your task easy.

Cloud

Puddle

Stormy

Damp

Wet

Showers

Look at the picture below to know the proper placement of all the hidden words.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, keep a tab on this page to never miss any brain teaser.