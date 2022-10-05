Brain Teaser: Only people with strong eyesight can find the 6 six hidden words in this picture

Enjoy being home with friends and families using this brain teaser. Brain Teasers are puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Especially image riddles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, find the six hidden words in this image. The Timer is On!

Can you spot the six hidden words in this image?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find six hidden words in this image of a birthday celebration. Though the answer is just in front of you, the similar image and hue create an illusion.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every attempt. The brain game will help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal here for users is to find the hidden six words in this birthday celebration scene. However, the trickiest part of this brain teaser is the use of bright and similar-tone colours.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

Use imaginary lines to divide the image into four parts. Now, look at each section to find words. The hint for you is that all the six words are related to the celebration itself Easy now?

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted the odd one out. And if you are still missing the answer, then here’s the answer. Scroll to the right and you will find the first word on the chimney border BALLOON, second word CAKE is on the pony of the brown hair girl, GAMES is the third word written on the trousers of a boy blowing air into balloons, the next word is PARTY inscribed on the sleeves of the girl with spectacles, whereas the fifth word is GIFT mentioned on the bow of the white chair and the sixth and final word FRIENDS is mentioned on the curtains.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the proper placement of six hidden words.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.