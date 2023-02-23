Brain Teaser With Answer: Can you find the value of the Rabbit in this Poultry Farm Mathematical Equation within 4 minutes?

Find the value of the Rabbit in this Brain Teaser. This brain teaser will usually test your abilities like creativity and observational skills along with mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you solve this poultry farm-based Math Riddle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you must use your quantitative sharpness and cognitive skills to solve this Math Riddle. Seriously, it is very simple, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the corners.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal a wealth of knowledge about the structure and power of the brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the value of the Rabbit in the picture puzzle. Easy.

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 5 minutes, oh that’s too much let’s make it 4 minutes.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image comprises 4 equations, and you to find the value of all three variables. Three different variables in the equations are represented with the image of Hen, Fish, and Rabbits.

Use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find out the value of all three variables in the math riddle.

Source: Brightside.com

Let's suppose,

Hen- x

Fish- y

Rabbits- z

First Equation

XxX= 25

x²= 25

x= 5

Second Equation

XxYxY= 20

5xY²= 20

Y²= 4

Y= 2

Third Equation

XxYxZ= 90

5x2xZ= 90

Z=9

Fourth Equation

X+Y+Z=?

5+2+9= 16

It was Fun, right? Enjoy more of these by keeping a tab on JagranJosh to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

