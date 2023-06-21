Brain teasers: How well do you know family relations? Let’s test it!

Family is an important part of our lives, however, understanding family relationships is super tough. Enjoy these brain teasers based on family relations.
Brain Teasers based on family relations!
Usually, the closest of people in our lives are the ones in our family. Whether you live with your family or not, the people in the family are the ones who are just a call away when you need anything. Thus, needless to say, family is an integral part of our lives.

 

With this said, let us start today’s brain teasers. What are these brain puzzles based on? Well, family!

 

Today we bring you a set of brain teasers based on family relations. Let’s see how well you can solve these:

 

Brain Teasers Based on Family Relations:

Brain Teaser 1:


Emma met her friends at her home party. She played an old family video. She pointed her finger toward a guy in the video and said, “This man is the only son of the mother of my sister”. How is the man related to Emma?

 

Options:

  1. Father
  2. Maternal Uncle
  3. Brother
  4. Husband

 

Brain Teaser 2:
Monica, at an event, introduced a man standing next to her by saying, “The wife of this man is the only daughter of my dad.” How is the man standing next to Monica related to her?

 

Options:

  1. Father-in-law
  2. Husband
  3. Uncle
  4. Brother

 

Brain Teaser 3:

John pointed toward Sam and said, “His mother’s only son is actually my son.” How is Sam related to John?

 

Options:

  1. Son
  2. Father
  3. Brother
  4. Uncle

 

Wondering what the answers are? Here are the answers you may be looking for!

ANSWERS:

 

Answer: Brother

 

Answer: Husband

 

Answer: Son

 

Weren’t these interesting? Hey, we gave you a fun activity to try out with your family the next time you meet them!

