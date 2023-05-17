Cannes 2023: Schedule, Venue, Guestlist, Jury and More

The most-awaited film festival of the year is here. The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival 2032 is currently underway, taking place from May 16 to 27, 2023. The festival is being held at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France.

The festival opened with the premiere of the French period drama Jeanne du Barry, directed by Maïwenn. The film stars Johnny Depp as King Louis XV of France and Louis Garrel as his advisor Guillaume du Barry. It is the first major film of Depp after his long-standing defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

After the premiere of Jeanne du Barry, the film’s star Depp received a seven-minute standing ovation.

Johnny Depp is met with a rapturous standing ovation as he enters the Palais for the premiere of ‘Jeanne du Barry.’ #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/C9LVJ6UGvb — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 16, 2023

Cannes 2023: Venue and Schedule

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival is being held at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France.

Here is the official schedule of the festival:

May 17: Monster, Homecoming/Le Retour

May 18: Monster, Homecoming/Le Retour, Black Files

May 19: Black Flies, Kuru Otlar Ustune, The Zone of Interest, Les Filles D’olfa (Four Daughters)

May 20: The Zone of Interest, Les Filles D’olfa (Four Daughters), Banel E Adama, May December

May 21: Banel E Adama, May December, Anatomie D’une Chute (Anatomy of a Fall), Firebrand

May 22: Anatomie D’une Chute, Firebrand, Kuolleet Lehdet (Les Feuilles Mortes / Fallen Leaves), Club Zero

May 23: Kuolleet Lehdet, Club Zero, Asteroid City, Rapito

May 24: Asteroid City, Rapito, La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, A Brighter Tomorrow

May 25: La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, A Brighter Tomorrow, Perfect Days, Last Summer

May 26: Perfect Days, Last Summer, La Chimera, The Old Oak

May 27: Closing Ceremony, Elemental

Credit- Sportskeeda

Cannes 2023: Jury

The jury is headed by Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund. Östlund is known for his films The Square and Force Majeure and has won the Palme d’Or twice, one in 2017 and the other in 2022. The other members of the jury are:

Brie Larson

Paul Dano

Julia Ducournau

Damián Szifron

Rungano Nyoni

Maryam Touzani

Atiq Rahimi

The festival will close with the premiere of the American science fiction film Elemental, directed by Chloé Zhao. The film stars Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, and Kit Harington.

Cannes 2023: When and Where to watch

The festival will go on from May 16 to May 27. The opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the Cannes Film Awards, are free to watch on France 2, France 3, and France 5, all of which may be live-streamed on France TV.

The Cannes Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Cannes, France. It is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world and is considered to be the most important film festival in Europe. The festival was founded in 1946 and is held annually in May. It is a major showcase for new films from around the world and features a number of awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is considered to be the highest honour in cinema.

The Cannes Film Festival is a major event in the world of cinema and is attended by filmmakers, actors, actresses, directors, producers, and other members of the film industry from all over the world. The festival is also a major tourist attraction and draws thousands of people to Cannes each year.