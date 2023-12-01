List of Top 10 Cheapest States to Live In US 2023

While inflation is showing signs of abating, the CPI report for June displayed a decline, marking the lowest annual rate in over two years. Nonetheless, prices persist stubbornly high across various regions in the country, causing considerable strain on consumers. Certain states bear the brunt of exorbitant living costs, yet others provide a haven from this financial equation.

The surge in inflation over the past year prompted numerous Americans to contemplate relocating to states with more affordable living expenses. June 2022 witnessed a spike in the annual inflation rate, soaring to 9.1%, marking its zenith since the 1980s. In a bid to counter the rampant inflation, the US Federal Reserve swiftly escalated the benchmark interest rates by 450 basis points (bps) from March 2022 onwards. Initially resting between 0% to 0.25% in March of the previous year, the benchmark interest rates now fluctuate within the 4.5% to 4.75% bracket. Analysts at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America anticipate the Federal Reserve's intent to further hike the interest rates, aiming for a range of 5.25% to 5.5% by 2023. This prospective move entails augmenting the benchmark interest rates by 25 bps thrice within this year. While inflation is showing signs of abating, the CPI report for June displayed a decline, marking the lowest annual rate in over two years. Nonetheless, prices persist stubbornly high across various regions in the country, causing considerable strain on consumers. Certain states bear the brunt of exorbitant living costs, yet others provide a haven from this financial equation.

Mississippi is the cheapest state in the US, boasting a cost of living index of 85, rendering it the most affordable option. ALSO READ| Age Of Consent In Each State 2023

List of 10 Cheapest States to Live in the US As per data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the typical American household allocates approximately $5,111 per month to cover living expenses, totalling an annual expenditure of around $61,334. Here is a list of the 10 most economical states to reside in the United States: 1. Mississippi – 83.3

2. Kansas– 86.5

3. Alabama– 87.9

4. Oklahoma– 87.9

5. Georgia – 88.8

6. Tennessee – 89.0

7. Missouri – 89.8

8. Iowa – 89.9

9. West Virginia – 90.5

10. Indiana – 90.6

When assessing the average living costs across diverse states or, in some instances, different cities, this figure is juxtaposed against the national average. For instance, Hawaii holds the distinction of having the highest cost of living, registering a score of 193.3 on the index. This implies that the cost of living in Hawaii is 93.3% higher than the national average. Conversely, if a state scores below 100 on the index, it is deemed to possess a more affordable cost of living than the national average. This compilation draws upon information from Wisevoter and Forbes reports. ALSO READ| US State Happiness Ranking: Top 10 Happiest States In America in 2023

Most Economical States to Live In the US 1. Mississippi Emerging as the most economical state, Mississippi boasts a cost of living index score of 86. It touts the lowest average housing costs in the country, standing at 33.7% below the national average, with a median single-family home priced around $140,818. However, it's crucial to note that Mississippi also grapples with the highest poverty rate in the nation, affecting 19.5% of its population. Challenges in the economy, education system, and overall quality of life contribute to its placement among the least desirable states to live in.