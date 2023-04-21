Who is the owner of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2023? Name, Net Worth, Background

CSK Owner 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most prominent and profitable professional cricket tournament in the world. It’s only next to the popular American sports league, the National Football League (NFL) in terms of valuation. The IPL media rights for 2023-27 were sold for a whopping ₹ 48,390 crore, and the digital rights for ₹ 23,575 crore.

IPL is a short-format T20 cricket championship that features 10 franchises that compete to lift the coveted IPL trophy and take home the lucrative prize money. Some franchises have been part of the IPL lineup since its inception in 2008, while others recently joined. Previously, 8 teams used to play in the IPL but in 2022, the number was bumped up to 10, owing to high fan demand and the increasing popularity of the league.

One of the oldest and most famous IPL franchises is Chennai Super Kings. Modern cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been the face of the Chennai Super Kings since 2008 and led the team to victory in IPL finals four times. But today, we’ll take a look at the owner of CSK. Dive in to know about the latest Chennai Super Kings owner in IPL 2023.

CSK Owner 2023

Chennai Super Kings is owned by India Cements Limited through their holding company, the Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, which was formed in 2014.

India Cements Managing Director N. Srinivasan is the current owner of the Chennai Super Kings.

Srinivasan is the former chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

He has been the de-facto owner of CSK ever since the team’s debut even after concerns of conflict of interest were raised.

Who is N. Srinivasan?

Narayanaswami Srinivasan is an Indian businessman and industrialist who is the head of India Cements.

Srinivasan has previously headed the ICC and BCCI as well. He was also the president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

He was born on January 3, 1945, in Present Day Tamil Nadu. He is the son of T.S Narayanaswami, the co-founder of India Cements.

Srinivasan joined India Cements as the vice-chairman and managing director in 1989 and continues to head the company even today. His daughter Rupa Gurunath serves as the Whole-time Director.

In 2008, India Cements bought the Chennai Super Kings IPL franchise for $91 million.

In 2011, Srinivasan succeeded Shashank Manohar as the President of the BCCI.

The estimated net worth of N. Srinivasan, as of 2022, is ₹ 7.2 billion.

N. Srinivasan Controversies

N. Srinivasan is a controversial figure due to his involvement in the ICC and BCCI while also heading the IPL.

The conflict of interest was criticised by many media professionals, and cricket pundits but to no effect.

In 2013, the IPL spot-fixing and betting scandal came to light. Investigation revealed that Srinivasan’s son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan was involved in the crime as well. He was eventually implicated along with Rajasthan Royals co-owner Raj Kundra and banned from any and all cricket-related activities for life.

Srinivasan was the BCCI president at the time and received flak for his relations with Meiyappan.

In 2015, the RM Lodha Committee suspended India Cements and banned Chennai Super Kings was banned from competing in the IPL for two years.

Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 IPL

CSK is back in the IPL, and MSD is once again at the helm. Ravindra Jadeja was named the captain in the 2022 IPL, but after losing 6 of the 8 matches, Dhoni was reassigned as CSK captain. Stephen Fleming is the coach of CSK in 2023. You can check the full squad details and a brief history of Chennai Super Kings below.