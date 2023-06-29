China plans to construct its third icebreaker and deep-sea submersibles. Know the details of the project and China's ambitions

China is all set to construct its third icebreaker. This deep-sea submersible is going to make China the second such nation in the world that makes use of crewed deep-sea submersibles for the purpose of scientific voyages to the Artic sea floor.

Details of the project

The construction of the vessel is expected to get finished by the year 2025. The Hainan provincial government, the Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering, and other organizations are funding this project.







How will this project help?

The submersible will provide superb potential for taking scientific exploration to an advanced level. How will it advance scientific exploration? Well, the vessel will enable researchers to transport to polar seabeds that are remote and deep. The deep-sea crewed submersibles thus will aid in exploring areas that were earlier difficult to explore.

What do the experts have to say about the icebreaker?

The director of the Marine Equipment and Operations Management Center, Tang Gulashan, said that the new icebreaker is going to focus on crewed deep-sea scientific research.

He further stressed the fact that other than Russia, no other country in the world has been successful in deploying individuals, with the help of submersibles, to the polar sea floor. He further emphasized the essential research value linked with polar regions.

As per some Chinese experts, the plan is such that the vessel will be dedicating four months every year specifically to polar voyages for scientific research. The rest of the year will be dedicated to deep-sea research in regions like the South China Sea.



China’s ambitions

At present, two icebreakers are operated by China. These two icebreakers are the Xuelong 1 and the Xuelong 2. These two icebreakers play an important part in resupplying provisions to China’s 7 North and South poles.

Moreover, these icebreakers also play an important part in easing research on ice caps, marine environment, and atmospheric composition in polar areas.

China’s attempt to create a third icebreaker tells the world that it aspired to simulate Russia’s ambition to create a fleet of next-gen icebreaking vessels.

Will the new vessel help China boost its Arctic Presence?

In the year 2018, in the Artic policy document, China proclaimed itself as a “near-Arctic power”. The country gives immense importance to boosting energy security as it is determined to shift its economic dependence away from coal.

The policy objectives of Beijing surrounding the Arctic revolve around the comprehension, preservation, development, and engagement in the governance of the region.

The policy arises from the recognition by China that the Arctic has great strategic, environmental, and economic importance. This very significance entitles China to exert rights revolving around freedom of navigation, scientific research, cable laying, resource exploitation, and fishery activities in the area.

China’s upcoming vessel which is expected to get delivered in 2025 is expected to conduct crewed deep dives in polar areas in the same year.

