Who were the five people who lost their lives in the Titan Submersible?

The Titan submersible saw a tragic end. The five people in the vessel experienced a sad demise due to the tragedy. The Titan submersible lost contact with the support ship at the time of the dive to the Titanic wreckage site in the North Atlantic. The U.S. Coast Guard and the OceanGate Expeditions declared all five people on board were to be dead.

Here are the names of the passengers who were there on the craft:

Hamish Harding

British businessman and explorer.

Stockton Rush

Founder and Chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions

Paul-Henry Nargeolet

French maritime expert. Had been on 35 dives and more to the Titanic wreck site.

Shahzada Dawood

48-year-old, British-Pakistani businessman.

Suleman Dawood

Nineteen-year-old son of Shahzada Dawood