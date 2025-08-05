This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 05 August

Every day has a history. Have you ever wondered what happened on August 5 through the ages? It turns out this date holds moments that shaped nations, science and culture. So, what happened on August 5?
On this day in 1960, Upper Volta—now Burkina Faso—won independence from France, becoming a free nation.
In 1962, Nelson Mandela was arrested in South Africa for leaving the country illegally and inciting strikes, which began his 27‑year prison term. The 1963 Partial Nuclear Test‑Ban Treaty was signed by the US, UK and the Soviet Union, limiting nuclear tests in the atmosphere, underwater, and in space.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan fired over 11,000 striking air traffic controllers in the US. And on August 5, 1914, German forces attacked Liège, marking the first battle of World War I.
In this article we’ll explore these and other memorable moments, show why they matter, and help readers see how August 5 connects across time.
What Happened on this Day – August 05?
Here's what happened in history on August 05:
1858 – First Transatlantic Telegraph Cable Completed
- After several failed attempts, the first transatlantic telegraph cable is finished.
- It connects North America and Europe by wire under the Atlantic Ocean.
- Cyrus West Field led the project, and Samuel Morse’s invention made it possible.
1861 – Lincoln Imposes First Federal Income Tax
- President Abraham Lincoln signs the Revenue Act during the Civil War.
- A 3% tax is set on incomes over $800.
- It helps raise money to fund the war effort.
1864 – Union Wins Battle of Mobile Bay
- Admiral David Farragut leads Union ships past Confederate mines and forts.
- His famous command: “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!”
- The victory helps the Union control an important Southern port.
1914 – First Electric Traffic Signal Installed
- The first traffic signal is set up in Cleveland, Ohio.
- It’s placed at Euclid Avenue and East 105th Street.
- This marks the beginning of modern traffic control in the U.S.
1914 – Germany Attacks Liège in World War I
- German troops launch an attack on the Belgian city of Liège.
- This becomes the first battle of World War I.
- Belgium’s neutrality is violated, bringing more nations into the war.
1924 – ‘Little Orphan Annie’ Comic Strip Debuts
- The comic strip first appears in the New York Daily News.
- It goes on to become one of America’s most loved comic series.
1944 – Jews Freed During Warsaw Uprising
- Polish fighters liberate a forced labour camp in Warsaw.
- 348 Jewish prisoners are freed.
- Many join the uprising against Nazi forces in the city.
1948 – First Asian American Olympic Gold Medalists
- Sammy Lee wins diving gold at the London Olympics.
- Vicki Draves wins gold two days earlier.
- Both become the first Asian Americans to win Olympic gold for the U.S.
1949 – Earthquake Devastates Ecuador
- A massive earthquake strikes Ecuador.
- Over 5,000 people are killed.
- Nearly 100,000 are left homeless.
1957 – “American Bandstand” Goes National
- The popular teen dance show is broadcast nationally for the first time.
- It features clean-cut teens dancing to rock and roll.
- It airs on 67 ABC stations and becomes a cultural icon.
1962 – Marilyn Monroe Found Dead
- Marilyn Monroe is found dead in her Los Angeles home.
- She is 36 years old.
- Her death is ruled a probable suicide from barbiturates.
- She becomes one of Hollywood’s most iconic tragedies.
1960 – Burkina Faso Gains Independence
- Known then as Upper Volta, the country breaks free from French colonial rule.
- Independence is declared on August 5.
- It later becomes Burkina Faso in 1984.
1962 – Nelson Mandela Arrested in South Africa
- Mandela is arrested for inciting strikes and leaving the country illegally.
- His arrest leads to a 27-year prison sentence.
- He later becomes the symbol of the anti-apartheid movement.
1965 – U.S. Marines Shown Burning Vietnamese Village
- CBS airs footage of Marines setting fire to huts in Cam Na, Vietnam.
- The report sparks outrage and questions U.S. war policy.
- Many believe the Viet Cong had already fled the village.
1963 – Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Signed
- The U.S., U.K., and Soviet Union sign the treaty in Moscow.
- It bans nuclear testing in the air, underwater, and in space.
- It is seen as a step toward reducing the nuclear threat.
1981 – Reagan Fires 11,359 Air Traffic Controllers
- The workers go on strike, demanding better pay and hours.
- President Reagan orders them back to work; they refuse.
- He fires over 11,000 workers, slowing air travel across the country.
1983 – Risky Business Launches Tom Cruise to Fame
- The comedy film Risky Business premieres in theatres.
- Tom Cruise becomes a breakout star.
- The movie becomes a classic teen comedy.
1998 – Woman Charged with Smothering 8 Children
- Marie Noe is arrested at age 70 in Philadelphia.
- She is charged with killing eight of her children between 1949 and 1968.
- All the deaths happened at home and were unexplained until she confessed.
2002 – U.S.S. Monitor Turret Recovered
- The gun turret of the Civil War ironclad Monitor is raised.
- It is brought up from the Atlantic after 140 years underwater.
- The operation is seen as a major success in naval archaeology.
1951 – Red Hill Jr. Dies Going Over Niagara Falls
- Canadian daredevil Red Hill Jr. attempts to go over the falls.
- His barrel is made of rubber tubes, canvas, and fish netting.
- His body is recovered the next day.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 05?
August 05 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on August 05
1930 – Neil Armstrong
- American astronaut and the first man on the Moon.
- He took the famous Apollo 11 step in 1969.
- Died in 2012.
1962 – Patrick Ewing
- NBA legend and Hall of Fame centre.
- Born in Jamaica, he later starred for the New York Knicks.
- Later became a college basketball coach.
1982 – Lolo Jones
- Olympic hurdler and bobsledder.
- Competed in both Summer and Winter Olympics.
- Known for her speed and determination.
Died on This Day
1962 – Marilyn Monroe
- Hollywood’s most iconic actress is found dead at age 36.
- Cause of death: probable suicide by barbiturate overdose.
- Her tragic death becomes a lasting symbol of fame and sadness.
1957 – Heinrich Otto Wieland
- German chemist and Nobel Prize winner.
- Known for his research on bile acids and oxidation.
- Received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1927.
1895 – Friedrich Engels
- German philosopher and co-author of The Communist Manifesto.
- Worked closely with Karl Marx in developing communist theory.
- Died in London at age 74.
