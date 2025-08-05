This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 05 August

Every day has a history. Have you ever wondered what happened on August 5 through the ages? It turns out this date holds moments that shaped nations, science and culture. So, what happened on August 5?

On this day in 1960, Upper Volta—now Burkina Faso—won independence from France, becoming a free nation.

In 1962, Nelson Mandela was arrested in South Africa for leaving the country illegally and inciting strikes, which began his 27‑year prison term. The 1963 Partial Nuclear Test‑Ban Treaty was signed by the US, UK and the Soviet Union, limiting nuclear tests in the atmosphere, underwater, and in space.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan fired over 11,000 striking air traffic controllers in the US. And on August 5, 1914, German forces attacked Liège, marking the first battle of World War I.

In this article we’ll explore these and other memorable moments, show why they matter, and help readers see how August 5 connects across time.