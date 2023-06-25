The Titan was a submersible. What is the difference between a submersible and a submarine? Let's understand

On June 19, the Titan, a vessel that went missing in the Titanic wreck, in North America has become a recent hot topic. A common misconception is that the Titan is a submarine. However, very few know the fact; it is a submersible. What makes it a submersible is the fact that it is not an autonomous craft. Contrary to popular belief, it is dependent on a support platform that helps them deploy and return.



As per the website of OceanGate Expeditions of Everett, the vessel is not a submarine, but a submersible that has the capacity of carrying five persons. The five people included four crew members along with the pilot.

“The platform is used to launch and recover manned submersibles by flooding its flotation tanks with water for a controlled descent to depths of 9.1 meters (30 feet) to avoid any surface turbulence,” says the website.

“Once submerged, the platform uses a patented motion-dampening flotation system to remain coupled to the surface yet still provide a stable underwater platform from which our manned submersibles lift off of and return to after each dive,” the website further explained.



“At the conclusion of each dive, the sub lands on the submerged platform, and the entire system is brought to the surface in approximately two minutes by filling the ballast tanks with air,” the website further continued.

Difference between submersible and submarine- EXPLAINED

Let us describe each one of the two, one by one.



Starting with submersibles, these are underwater robots. They are actually deployed to waters from the ship. These robots record and gather data from the water column of the ocean and seafloor that further aids in scientific analysis.

A submarine, on the other hand, is a watercraft that can independently operate underwater. A submersible, albeit has limited underwater capability, but this is not the case with a submersible.

