Who is Dr. Vanessa Kerry? Let’s know the new the new WHO Director-General Special Envoy for Climate Change and Health, better

Recently, the World Health Organization(WHO) pleasingly announced the appointment of Dr. Vanessa Kerry, a medical doctor, and world health expert, as its first-ever Director-General Special Envoy for Climate Change and Health. The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that the expert is going to play an important role in strengthening the WHO climate and health messaging, as well as undertaking high-level advocacy.

On this, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director General of WHO, made a statement expressing his delight. "We are delighted to have Dr. Vanessa Kerry join WHO as our Special Envoy for Climate Change and Health. Her extensive experience and dedication to public health make her an invaluable asset in addressing the health consequences of climate change. Together, we will work towards a more sustainable and resilient future for all," he said.

As the lady takes up the responsibilities, it is important to know her life journey and contributions so far.

Dr. Vanessa Bradford Kerry- Biography

Born on December 31, 1976, Vanessa Bradford Kerry is a popular public health expert, physician, and doctor from America. She is also the founder of Seed Global Health. She was born to John Kerry, who was the 68th United States Secretary of State.

Dr. Vanessa Bradford Kerry- Early Life

Dr. Vanessa Bradford Kerry was born on December 31, 1976, in Boston, Massachusetts. She is born to John Forbes Kerry (politician) and Julia Stimson Thorne (writer). Vanessa’s older sister, Alexandra, is a filmmaker, director, producer, and actress.

When her parents split apart, she moved to Bozeman, Montana, with her mother.

Dr. Vanessa Bradford Kerry- Education

Vanessa Kerry went to the Phillips Academy, Andover, Massachusetts, for high school. After graduating from the Philips Academy and Yale University with a major in biology. Post her graduation with a bachelor’s degree, Vanessa Kerry attended Harvard Medical School. There, Dr. Vanessa Bradford Kerry graduated with honors. Vanessa Bradford Kerry also attended the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, where she earned her Master of science degree in health policy, planning, and financing. She has been a Fulbright Scholar in London.

In her medical school, Dr. Vanessa Bradford Kerry interned with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization’s Vaccine Fund, founded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Dr. Vanessa Bradford Kerry conducted a study on immunization in Ghana. Later, she advised on government relations for health and development in Rwanda, after shaking hands with Partners in Health.

Dr. Vanessa Bradford Kerry- Career

It was at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where Kerry finished her internal medicine residency and critical care fellowship. Today, she is a physician specializing in critical care. Dr. Vanessa Bradford Kerry has been working in global health. She has collaborated on ventures in Rwanda and Haiti via the Harvard Medical School Department of Global Health and Social Medicine. The doctor is also working on public sector partnerships in Malawi, Sierra Leone, Uganda, and Zambia, through Seed Global Health. She also backs public and education policy at the MGH Center for Global Health.

