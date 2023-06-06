Who is Linda Yaccarino? Twitter's new CEO appointed by the company's owner, Elon Musk

The new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, has informed the world about her first day at Twitter. The 59-year-old has come a long way. She was once the advertising chief of NBCUniversal. Here's how the lady showcased the joy of her first day at Twitter as its new CEO.

Welcome to the flock, @benarroch_joe ! From one bird to the next. Let’s get to work @Twitter ! #timetofly

Linda Yaccarino- Early Life

Born on November 27, 1963, Linda Yaccarino grew up in Deer Park, New York. Linda Yaccarino belongs of Italian descent. The lady completed her graduation from Donad P. Bessisario College of Communications, Pennsylvania State University. The new CEO of Twitter holds a bachelor's degree in telecommunications and graduated in the year 1985.

Linda Yaccarino- Career

For a long tenure of 15 years, Linda Yaccarino worked at Turner Entertainment. There, she became the executive vice president along with becoming the chief operating officer of ad sales. At Turner Entertainment, Linda Yaccarino played an important role in coming up with out-of-the-box marketing and advertising solutions.

It was in October 2011 that Linda Yaccarino started her journey with NBCUniversal. She worked as the head of advertising sales at NBCUniversal. The lady significantly contributed to the launch of the Peacock

Next, Linda Yaccarino, in the year 2014, joined the Ad Council. In the year 2018, President Donald Trump appointed Linda Yaccarino to the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

In January 2021, Linda Yaccarino became the chair of the board of directors of the Ad Council. She continued to be the chair till June 30, 2022. During this term, Linda Yaccarino shook hands with the Biden administration in the year 2021 in order to bring forward a coronavirus vaccine campaign featuring Pope Francis. Linda Yaccarino also became the chairperson of the Future of Work task force for the World Economic Forum (WEF).

On May 12, 2023, Linda Yaccarino from NBCUniversal. On the very same day, Elon Musk declared that Linda Yaccarino would become the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of X Corp and Twitter.

Joe Benarroch

Linda Yaccarino recently hired Joe Benarroch, her former colleague at NBCUniversal to Twitter. Here's how Joe expressed his joy in joining Twitter through this tweet.

Joe Benarroch expressed through a LinkedIn post that he will be working for the business operations at the company. “I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Twitter, and to working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together.” the man said. Prior to joining Twitter, Joe Benarroch worked with huge giants like Instagram and Meta before.

While Twitter welcomes Linda Yaccarino and Joe Benarroch, the head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin resigned from the role. Ella Irwin was in charge of content moderation on Twitter. To clear all the misunderstandings, she expressed herself through a Tweet, saying, “I did resign but this has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m so thankful to have worked with this amazing team of passionate, creative, and hardworking people. Will be cheering you all and Twitter as you go!"

The road ahead

Linda Yaccarino made her position of CEO official by updating her LinkedIn bio to Twitter CEO. In a post, she penned, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Executive Officer at Twitter. I’ve long been inspired by Elon Musk's vision to create a brighter future. Now, I’m excited to help bring that vision to Twitter and transform the business together. Everyone's feedback is VITAL to Twitter's future. And I’m here for all of it. Let’s please keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together!” Linda Yaccarino lives with her husband Claude Madrazo and two children in Sea Cliff, New York.

