Who is Linda Yaccarino? Twitter's new CEO appointed by the company's owner, Elon Musk
The new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, has informed the world about her first day at Twitter. The 59-year-old has come a long way. She was once the advertising chief of NBCUniversal. Here's how the lady showcased the joy of her first day at Twitter as its new CEO.
It happened — first day in the books!— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 6, 2023
Elon Musk, the social media giant Twitter's owner holds high hopes from Linda Yaccarino to enhance the relationship of the company with brands.
Recently, the company lost two executives in charge of ensuring that the site was moderated for hate speech, violence, pornography, and related content that the business is not ready to promote its products alongside.
With the company taking such an important move to appoint Linda Yaccarino, it is important to know the lady better.
Who is Linda Yaccarino?
Linda Yaccarino is the 59-year-old former head of Global Advertising at NBCUniversal. It was on June 5 that the American media executive succeeded took over Elon Musk as the Chief Executive officer of Twitter. Linda Yaccarino studied at Penn State University. Here, she studied liberal arts and telecommunications. If one pays a close look at her previous job roles, then one will find that Linda Yaccarino successfully managed a workforce of around 2,000 members. The team she led generated more than $100 billion in ad sales. The team also tied up with a number of companies including BuzzFeed, SnapChat, and Apple.
Joe Benarroch, the former executive Vice-President of NBCUniversal is recently hired to Twitter by the new CEO. Joe Benarroch previously worked as a Communication Strategy head for the Advertising and Partnership division of the channel. At NBCUniversal, Joe Benarroch was supposed to report Linda Yaccarino at NBCUniversal.
In order to welcome her colleague from her previous workplace to Twitter, Linda Yaccarino tweeted on Twitter, saying, “Welcome to the flock @benarroch_joe! From one bird to the next. Let’s get to work @Twitter! #timetofly”.
Welcome to the flock, @benarroch_joe! From one bird to the next.— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 4, 2023
Let’s get to work @Twitter! #timetofly
Linda Yaccarino- Early Life
Born on November 27, 1963, Linda Yaccarino grew up in Deer Park, New York. Linda Yaccarino belongs of Italian descent. The lady completed her graduation from Donad P. Bessisario College of Communications, Pennsylvania State University. The new CEO of Twitter holds a bachelor's degree in telecommunications and graduated in the year 1985.
Linda Yaccarino- Career
For a long tenure of 15 years, Linda Yaccarino worked at Turner Entertainment. There, she became the executive vice president along with becoming the chief operating officer of ad sales. At Turner Entertainment, Linda Yaccarino played an important role in coming up with out-of-the-box marketing and advertising solutions.
It was in October 2011 that Linda Yaccarino started her journey with NBCUniversal. She worked as the head of advertising sales at NBCUniversal. The lady significantly contributed to the launch of the Peacock
Next, Linda Yaccarino, in the year 2014, joined the Ad Council. In the year 2018, President Donald Trump appointed Linda Yaccarino to the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.
In January 2021, Linda Yaccarino became the chair of the board of directors of the Ad Council. She continued to be the chair till June 30, 2022. During this term, Linda Yaccarino shook hands with the Biden administration in the year 2021 in order to bring forward a coronavirus vaccine campaign featuring Pope Francis. Linda Yaccarino also became the chairperson of the Future of Work task force for the World Economic Forum (WEF).
On May 12, 2023, Linda Yaccarino from NBCUniversal. On the very same day, Elon Musk declared that Linda Yaccarino would become the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of X Corp and Twitter.
Joe Benarroch
Linda Yaccarino recently hired Joe Benarroch, her former colleague at NBCUniversal to Twitter. Here's how Joe expressed his joy in joining Twitter through this tweet.
History in the making! #Day1@lindayacc @Stacey_Conti @NoemiKhachian pic.twitter.com/FlrLvX1YWY— Joe Benarroch (@benarroch_joe) June 6, 2023
Joe Benarroch expressed through a LinkedIn post that he will be working for the business operations at the company. “I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Twitter, and to working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together.” the man said. Prior to joining Twitter, Joe Benarroch worked with huge giants like Instagram and Meta before.
While Twitter welcomes Linda Yaccarino and Joe Benarroch, the head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin resigned from the role. Ella Irwin was in charge of content moderation on Twitter. To clear all the misunderstandings, she expressed herself through a Tweet, saying, “I did resign but this has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m so thankful to have worked with this amazing team of passionate, creative, and hardworking people. Will be cheering you all and Twitter as you go!"
The road ahead
Linda Yaccarino made her position of CEO official by updating her LinkedIn bio to Twitter CEO. In a post, she penned, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Executive Officer at Twitter. I’ve long been inspired by Elon Musk's vision to create a brighter future. Now, I’m excited to help bring that vision to Twitter and transform the business together. Everyone's feedback is VITAL to Twitter's future. And I’m here for all of it. Let’s please keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together!” Linda Yaccarino lives with her husband Claude Madrazo and two children in Sea Cliff, New York.
