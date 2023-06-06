Breaking

Who is Linda Yaccarino? Twitter's new CEO appointed by the company's owner, Elon Musk

June 6, 2023, is an important day for Twitter as the company welcomed its new CEO Linda Yaccarino, weeks after she was appointed as the CEO by Elon Musk. While the whole world congratulates the former advertising chief of NBC Universal, it is important to know the lady better. Here is everything you need to know and more about Twitter's new CEO, Linda Yaccarino.
The new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, has informed the world about her first day at Twitter. The 59-year-old has come a long way. She was once the advertising chief of NBCUniversal. Here's how the lady showcased the joy of her first day at Twitter as its new CEO.

 

Image Source: MSNBC News
