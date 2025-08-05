How to Prepare Quant for IB SA 2025: Check Strategy, Tips, and Common Mistakes Here

IB Security Assistant Quant Preparation: The Quantitative Aptitude section of the IB Security Assistant (SA) 2025 exam can be one of the most scoring parts if prepared smartly. This section can initially seem tough. It becomes much easier to tackle with a clear understanding of the basics and consistent practice. This article will help candidates learn how to prepare for IB SA 2025 to improve quant skills step by step. IB Security Assistant Quantitative Aptitude The Quantitative Aptitude section in the IB SA/Executive Tier 1 exam evaluates a candidate’s basic numerical skills. The questions are set at a Class 10 level and mainly focus on arithmetic and simple algebra concepts. This section can be a high-scoring area in the exam with the right approach and practice. How to Prepare Quant for IB SA 2025 with Class 10 Basics?

Many candidates with a 10th standard background can initially find the Quantitative Aptitude section difficult. But anyone can improve with a well-planned strategy. The following are tips to strengthen basics and score high in the IB SA 2025 exam. Start with Basic Concepts Understanding the foundation of each topic is essential. Learn how they are derived instead of memorizing formulas blindly. For example, rather than just applying the formula for the area of a triangle, visualize and understand its derivation. Revisiting NCERT Maths from Classes 6 to 10 helps you strengthen core topics like BODMAS, fractions, decimals, percentages, ratios, simple interest, and profit and loss. Divide the Syllabus into Topics and Subtopics Breaking the IB Security Assistant Syllabus into smaller topics makes learning manageable. Begin with the number system concepts such as even and odd numbers, divisibility rules, and LCM and HCF. Then move to arithmetic topics like percentages, ratio and proportion, averages, time-speed-distance, profit and loss, and simple and compound interest. Basic algebra and mensuration topics should be covered gradually, followed by simple data interpretation involving tables, bar graphs, and pie charts.

Watch Conceptual Videos Before Practicing Visual learning helps build better understanding. Use platforms to watch detailed explanation videos. Begin with slow-paced videos that cover fundamentals thoroughly and note down the formulas, tricks, and examples discussed. Creating your own handwritten notes will help with quick revisions later. Practice Daily with Gradual Progression Start practicing with easy questions to build confidence. Solve at least 15 to 20 questions daily and gradually move to moderate-level problems. Use previous year question papers to understand the exam pattern and identify commonly asked questions. Focus on solving questions without a timer, and later, practice under timed conditions to improve speed intially. Make a Formula Revision Sheet Prepare a separate notebook dedicated to formulas and shortcuts. Revising it every few days enhances retention and ensures you remember them during the exam. This sheet becomes a quick reference tool during the final stages of preparation.

Attempt Topic-Wise Quizzes and Sectional Tests Take quizzes to test your knowledge after completing each topic. Transition to sectional tests to practice Quant in a real exam-like format over time. Analyze your mistakes after every test to avoid repeating them in future attempts. Take Weekly Mock Tests Mock tests simulate the actual exam environment and help you gauge your preparation. Attempt one full-length mock every week. Focus on accuracy and gradually work on improving your speed. Keep track of your scores and note down areas that need more attention. Learn the Art of Elimination Eliminating obviously incorrect options can improve your chances of selecting the right answer in multiple-choice questions. Practicing this skill during quizzes and mocks helps you develop smart guessing techniques for the actual exam.