As per some reports, WhatsApp is working on a novel feature known as the "Message Pin Duration". The feature is first spotted by WasBetaInfo. As per reports, the new feature is under development right now. The feature is discovered in the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.23.22 update that is available on Google PlayStore. What is this new update and how is it going to help? Let's find out.

What will the new message pin duration feature do?

The reports state that the feature will make the users able to select the duration for which a message should remain pinned in a chat. The report also shares a screenshot of the feature that displays the way users will be getting the flexibility to choose a duration after which the message will get unpinned automatically.

The report says that the feature at present, will be offering three distinct durations to choose from. These durations will be of 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days. The report then says that the feature will give the users the choice to unpin the pinned message at any time, even before the expiration of the selected duration. This will give users better flexibility and control over the pinned messages.

How is the new feature going to help?

In the reports, WaBetalInfor states that the new message pin duration is going to offer a convenient method to ensure that relevant and timely data remains visible for a suitable period, to the users. The message automatically gets unpinned once the chosen time elapses. This would further aid in maintaining an up-to-date, clear, and organized conversation.

When will the feature get released?

At present, no clear information is available about the release of the feature. This is because currently, the feature is actually under development. It is expected that the feature will get released to beta testers in a future update of WhatsApp.

Anything more about WhatsApp?

Yes. A related news has brought forward a WhatsApp scam known as "Pink WhatsApp". In this fraudulent activity, the scammers are sharing the link with multiple individuals. The scammers are attracting individuals with a promise of a revamped version of the WhatsApp interface that comes with exciting novel features. Recently, a public advisory is released by the Mumbai Police that talks about the "Pink WhatsApp scam". In the public advisory released, law enforcement officials alert the public regarding the hoax circulating on the messaging platform. The advisory focuses on the importance of refraining from touching and opening the link or downloading any related application.

