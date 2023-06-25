What does the Wagner Group rebellion in Russia mean for Ukraine?

The leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed that the Russian army attacked his forces, and thus, he began a mutiny against Russia. The demand for justice by Yevgeny Prigozhin resulted in an armed insurrection.

The Wagner Group controlled important military facilities in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. Even after all this, reportedly, Yevgeny Prigozhin is walking away to Belarus, thus escaping the repercussions.

Ever since the war between Russia and Ukraine started, the Wagner Group and the Russian Military have had tensed relations, which include the exchange of defamatory statements and hostile actions between the two groups.

The insurrection is significantly an outcome of the Wagner Group's and the Russian army's deployment in Ukraine.







Russia had been confident at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war that it will be getting a fast military victory. However, it faces setbacks from the very beginning. This led Russia to deploy the Wagner Group to aid its operations directly.

The deployment of the Wagner Group aided stabilize the operations of Russia in Ukraine.

In the year 2022, in contrast with the Russian army, the Wagner Group seemed to be a supremely trained force. Not to miss, many of the early victories of Russia were actually greatly supported by the Wagner Group, like the Battle of Sievierodonetsk.

However, it would be wrong to say that these victories did not cost anything to Russia and the Wagner Group. Massive casualties had been suffered by the Wagner Group, so much so, that the Group was unable to stick to its traditional tactics. The situation became so intense that mass recruitment was initiated by the Wagner Group from the prisons of Russia as well in order to replenish the exhausted forces.







All these efforts led to the two organizations holding separate spheres of influence to now being conventional forces. In simple terms, the two groups now had their domains of power overlapped.

