Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group?

In a significant development, the leader of Russia's Wagner mercenary group claims to have taken control of "all military facilities" in Rostov-on-Don, a Russian city located in the southern part of the country. He alleged that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was responsible for an aerial attack on Wagner's camp in Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of 2,000 soldiers. To retaliate, he is calling for an armed rebellion to oust the leader of the Russian Military.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Yevgeny Prigozhin of armed mutiny as Wagner forces make moves through Russian cities in what the mercenary chief has called a "march of justice".



Prigozhin, however, alleges Russian military killed some of his fighters.#NBSLiveAt9 pic.twitter.com/Bo5cuw7RDp — NBS Television (@nbstv) June 24, 2023

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Yevgeny Prigozhin is a Russian businessman who gained notoriety as the founder of the Wagner Group, a private military company (PMC) that has been involved in conflicts in Ukraine, Syria, and Libya. He initially denied any association with the group but eventually admitted to being its founder. Prigozhin, nicknamed "Putin's chef" due to his catering company's contracts with the Kremlin, has been described as a mastermind of media and social media manipulation. He is wanted by the FBI for alleged involvement in the political and electoral interference of the Internet Research Agency during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He has also had a contentious relationship with Russia's Ministry of Defense, openly criticizing its leaders and accusing them of withholding resources from his troops in Ukraine. He is now leading an armed rebellion against the Russian leadership.

What is the Wagner Group?

The Wagner Group, officially known as PMC Wagner, is known for its involvement in various conflicts and operations around the world. It is often referred to as a "shadow army" due to its secretive nature. Wagner Group mercenaries have been reported to operate in conflicts such as the Ukrainian conflict, the Syrian Civil War, and the Central African Republic, among others. Believed to have been created in 2010, it first appeared in 2014, when it provided support to pro-Russian separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. At that time, it only had over 5,000 fighters and mostly operated in the Middle East and Africa. However, its manpower and influence grew considerably during the separatist conflict in Ukraine's Donbas region, which unfolded after Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Wagner swiftly gained a notorious reputation for its brutal tactics, showcasing its capabilities in various global theaters. The group participated in the Syrian civil war, fighting alongside the Russian-backed government of President Bashar Assad. The group played a major role in the Russia-Ukraine war, as it was extensively involved in Russia's conquest of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Yevgeny Prigozhin's declaration has sparked anger from President Vladimir Putin, who denounced it as a "betrayal" and vowed to punish those responsible. Prigozhin insists that his objective is not a military coup but the pursuit of justice.