What led to the implosion of the Titan submersible? The real reasons behind the Titan sub tragedy!

The Titan submersible saw a tragic end. There were five people in the vessel and they experienced a sad demise due to the tragedy. The Titan submersible lost contact with the support ship at the time of the dive to the Titanic wreckage site in the North Atlantic. The U.S. Coast Guard and the OceanGate Expeditions declared all five people on board were believed to be dead.

What are the key reasons due to why the tragedy took place? Let's find out.

Earlier, the Coast Guard stated that the rescuers had uncovered a field of debris under the search region, where teams were looking for the missing Titan submersible traveling to the Titanic wreck.

Pieces of debris have been found on the ocean floor where the Titan submersible was, by a remote-controlled underwater search vehicle. This debris was found around 488 meters away from the bow of the Titanic on the floor of the ocean.

The debris that was found pointed out toward a "catastrophic implosion of the vessel", as stated by USCG Rear Admiral John Mauger, on Thursday.

How did the Titan implode?

While the exact nature of the incident is still unknown, experts suggest that the implosion may have occurred on the very first day of the dive, i.e., on Sunday.

“Any deep divers know how unforgiving the abyssal plain is: going undersea is as, if not more, challenging than going into space from an engineering perspective," expressed the director of the Shipbuilding Hub for Integrated Engineering at the University of Adelaide, Eric Fusil.

Experts raise a brow at the use of carbon fiber and titanium for deep diving, as both have different properties.

