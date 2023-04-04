Chris Hemsworth Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

Who is Chris Hemsworth?

Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor and model who is best recognized for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over the years, Hemsworth has built a prominent reputation in the Hollywood industry by taking versatile roles and now falls under the list of the world's highest-paid actors with a current net worth of $130 million.

Starting his career in Australian TV shows such as Guinevere Jones and Neighbours and later earned the roles in worthwhile movies such as ‘Star Trek’, ‘Extraction’, and ‘Spiderhead’. He is the recipient of several awards including the People's Choice Award and a Teen Choice Award. Apart from acting, Hemsworth is also known for his philanthropic work and has supported various charities over the years.

Birthday 11th August 1983 Birthplace Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Education Heathmont College Occupations actor, producer Children 3

Chris Hemsworth: Early life and career

Originally known as Christopher Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth was born on 11 August 1983 to Craig Hemsworth, a social services counsellor and Leonie, an English teacher. He is the second of three sons, Luke and Liam Hemsworth, both of who are also actors. Most of his childhood was spent in Melbourne and the Australian Outback. He attended Heathmont College before pursuing a career in acting.

Hemsworth made his television debut in 2002 with the series Guinevere Jones and later appeared in the opera series Neighbors and Home and Away. In 2009, he played the role of George Kirk in the opening scene of Star Trek. Josh Tyler described the scene as the best five minutes he has spent in a movie theatre. Later, in 2011, he received a big break in the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which he reprised in several other Marvel films, including ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and ‘The Avengers. In addition to his work in Marvel films, Hemsworth has appeared in several other Hollywood films, including "Snow White and the Huntsman" and "In the Heart of the Sea."

Chris Hemsworth Net Worth and Earning Assets 2023

The current net worth of Chris Hemsworth is estimated at $130 million. His major income sources include remuneration from films and brand endorsement. He also earns through profit shares. He was paid a profit share of 4% to 5% by Marvel Studios for starring in Avenger movies. For Avengers Endgame, he was paid $15 million apart from the profit. Hemsworth’s portfolio of brand endorsements includes Tag Heuer and Hugo Boss with which he has seven-figure endorsement deals. He is also an owner of a personalized health and fitness application, Centr.

Chris Hemsworth Houses and Real Estate Properties

Hemsworth has owned several impressive homes and real estate properties throughout his career. Some of the most notable ones include;

Malibu Home | $4.8 million

Byron Bay Mansion | $15 million

Australian Farmhouse | $7 million

Los Angeles Home | $3.45 million

Chris Hemsworth Cars

Being a car enthusiast, Hemsworth has been spotted several times driving luxury cars. His car collection comprises the following;

AUDI R8 V10

CADILLAC ESCALADE

CADILLAC SRX

Toyota Land Cruiser

Mercedes C63 AMG

Mercedes V250d

Land Rover Defender

AUDI Q7

Does Chris Hemsworth do any charity work?

Chris Hemsworth has been involved in several charitable activities. Some of these are given below;

Australian Childhood Foundation: Since 2015, Hemsworth has been an ambassador for the Australian Childhood Foundation which offers support to children who have suffered from trauma and abuse.

World Wildlife Fund: World Wildlife Fund is a non-profit organization that aims to protect the endangered species of Planet Earth. Hemsworth has been a part of the organization for a while.

Make-A-Wish Foundation: This foundation grants wishes to children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions. Hemsworth has actively been a part of this organization and has granted the wishes of several children who were battling serious illnesses.

Interesting Facts about Chris Hemsworth

Some of the interesting facts about Chris Hemsworth are mentioned below;

He is fluent in Spanish, which he learned while living in Spain with his family

He is a big fan of the AFL (Australian Football League) and supports the Western Bulldogs team.

He was originally cast as George Kirk in the 2009 film "Star Trek," but his scenes were ultimately cut from the final film

Hemsworth auditioned for the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe via a self-tape audition while in Vancouver, Canada.

He had to gain 20 pounds of muscle mass to become the right fit for his character of Thor, the god of thunder and lightning.

He is very close to his co-stars in Avengers namely, Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr.

Quotes from Chris Hemsworth

Some famous quotes by Chris Hemsworth are;

I feel like I'm ready for any dangerous situation that might come my way, provided I have a hammer on me.

The more conflict and contrast you have with a character makes it more interesting.

People who put themselves on the line and sacrifice their own safety for the greater good and for others, and anyone in any profession whose concern is the welfare of other people instead of the individual, are inspiring and important.

For me, life is about the experience and being a good person

As kids, our experiences shape our opinions of ourselves and the world around us, and that's who we become as adults.

From these quotes, one can get an idea that Chris Hemsworth is a down-to-earth and self-motivated person who immensely enjoys what he does for a living and believes in the power of storytelling.







