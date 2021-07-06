Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

New Governors appointed in Eight states: Complete List here

Recently the President of India has appointed new governors to as many as eight states. Take a look at the table shared below to know the names of the new faces.
Created On: Jul 6, 2021 12:59 IST
Modified On: Jul 6, 2021 13:36 IST
New Governors appointed in 8 states
New Governors appointed in 8 states

President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed eight new Governors of states ahead of a possible cabinet expansion. It is expected that the Modi Government is about to get 20 new faces in its executive. Here is a list of the new Governors that have been appointed by the President recently. Take a look at various tweets in this regard first. 

List of Governors appointed by the President: 

Take a look at the table below showing the new appointments in one sight.

SNo State Name of the Governor
1 Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot
2 Mizoram Hari Babu Kambhampati
3 Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel
4 Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar
5 Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai
6 Tripura Satyadev Narayan Arya
7 Haryana Bandaru Dattatraya
8 Jharkhand Ramesh Bais

New Governors in 8 states: Details 

There is a huge shuffle as one may understand:

Satyadev Narayan Arya was the Governor of Haryana, but now has been appointed as the Governor of Tripura whereas Bandaru Dattatraya who was the Governor of Himachal Pradesh is now the Governor of Haryana.

The list goes longer here.  PS Sreedharan Pillai was the Governor of Mizoram but will now serve as the Governor of Goa and Hari Babu Kambhampati is the new Governor of Mizoram. 

Ramesh Bias, Governor of Tripura is now the new Governor of Jharkhand and the Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as the Governor of Karnataka.

The appointments would take effect from the date these new governors take their offices. 

Appointment of the Governor of a State: 

Article 155 of the Constitution of India states the appointment of the Governor of the state. He/ she is appointed by the President by warrant under his hand and seal. The Governor holds the office till the pleasure of the President. It is the duty of the Governor thus to tender his resignation (under such circumstances that require this action) to the President in writing. The Governor holds the office for a term of 5 years from the date he/ she assumes charge of his/her office. 

Also read| List of Government banks in India

New Chief Minister of Uttarakhand replaces Tirath Singh Rawat
Comment ()

Related Categories

    UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
    Next

    Post Comment

    8 + 1 =
    Post

    Comments