List of Chief Ministers (CM) of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand had been declared a separate state in 2000 along with 2 others- Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand. This state is well known for its natural environment due to the Himalayas, it's Bhabar and Terai regions and the religious places. The state is now about to get a new CM.

Tirath Singh Rawat has been a Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal. He is elected as the leader of the Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) legislature party and is all set to become the new chief minister of the state. Tirath Singh Rawat became Uttarakhand's first education minister in 2000. He was also elected as an MLA from the Chaubatakhal assembly constituency in 2012. Take a look at the chief ministers of this state in chronological order.

1. Sri Nityanand Swami: 2000-2001

Nityanand Swami was born on 27 December 1927 and died on 12th December 2012.

He was the chief minister of the Indian state of Uttarakhand which was named Uttaranchal during his administration.

He was the first chief minister of the state and served from 9 November 2000 to 29 October 2001

2. Shri Bhagat Singh koshiyari: 2001-2002

Bhagat Singh Koshyari was born 17 June 1942

He is an Indian politician and has been serving as the 22nd and current Governor of Maharashtra and has been the 19th and current Governor of Goa as an additional charge

He is a RSS veteran and has served as the National Vice-President of BJP and party's 1st State president for Uttarakhand

3. N.D Tiwari: 2002-2007

Narayan Datt Tiwari on 18th October 1925. He breathed his last on 18th October 2018.

He was formerly related to the Praja Socialist Party and later joined the Indian National Congress.

He was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice during his career-

January 1976 to April 1977

August 1984 to September 1985

June 1988 to December 1988.

4. Major General B.C.Khanduri: 2007-09 and 2011-2012

Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri was born on October 1, 1934. He has been the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2007 to 2009 and 2011 to 2012. In previous times, he was a cabinet minister working for the Ministry of Surface Transport of the government. This ministry was headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Some of the accolades of Khanduri:

Commander of Regiment (during the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971)

Chief Engineer in the Army

Commander of an Engineering Brigade

Additional Military Secretary at Army Headquarters

Additional Director General in the Engineer-in-Chief's division at the Army Headquarters

5. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank: 2009-11

Ramesh Pokhariyal was born 15 July 1959. He is also known by his nom de plume Nishank.

He was appointed on 31st May 2019 to serve as Minister of Human Resource Development, Government of India. He also served in the same position as of in July 2020. It was when the ministry's name was changed and his title too to Minister of Education. He was the 5th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2009 to 2011. He started his career as a teacher in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated Saraswati Shishu Mandir.

6. Vijay Bahuguna: 2012-2014

Vijay Bahuguna was born 28 February 1947. He served as the 6th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

His father Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was an independence activist and also a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

He was a member of the 14th and 15th Lok Sabha and represented Tehri Garhwal constituency. He resigned from the post of Chief Minister on 31st January 2014 due to criticism of his handling of rehabilitation after June 2013 floods.

Vijay Bahuguna completed bachelors Arts and then studied LLB from Allahabad University

7. Harish Rawat: 2014-2017

He has been the chief minister from 2014 to 2017 and has been a member of Parliament five times. He is a leader of the Indian National Congress and also served as the Union Minister for Water Resources in the cabinet of Manmohan Singh.

He also worked as Minister of State at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, then at the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Ministry of Labour and Employment. In the year 2000, he was unanimously elected as President of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee

8. Trivendra Singh Rawat: 2017-2021

He was born in 1960 and served from 2017 only to resign now amid controversies. He is being replaced by Tirath Sigh Rawat. He has been a member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh from 1979 till 2002

He was also elected from Doiwala when the State's first legislative assembly elections took place in the year 2002 . The major reason behind his resignation has been speculated to be the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Bill. It has brought 51 shrines such as Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri, under the State government's control, with a limited role for those managing the affairs of these shrines till now.

