Corruption Perception Index 2019

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2019 says that Denmark and New Zealand is the least corrupt country in the world. Read this full report to know the Indian rank in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2019.
Mar 7, 2020 18:57 IST
The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) is an annual list of the most and least corrupt countries of the world. This lest is released by Transparency International since 1995. This list ranks the countries on the basis of public sector corruption.

In the Corruption Perception Index 2019; the list has 180 countries and territories. corruption perception index 2019 India rank is 80th in 2019.
Read this full article to know the list of good rank holders in this list.

Note: if a country gets a lesser score it means it is more corrupt.

Countries in the Corruption Perception Index 2019

Rank

Country

Score

1

Denmark, New Zealand

87

3

Finland

86

4

Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland

85

7

Norway

84

8

Netherlands

82

9

Germany

80

9

Luxemburg

80

11

Iceland

78

12

Australia, Austria, Canada, UK

77

16

Hong Kong

76

20

Japan

73

23

France,  USA

69

25

Bhutan

68

39

South Korea

59

70

South Africa

44

80

China

41

80

India

41

93

Srilanka

38

106

Brazil

35

103

Nepal

34

120

Pakistan

32

130

Mexico

29

137

Russia

28

173

Afghanistan

16

180

Somalia

9


Key findings are in the Corruption Perception Index 2019

1. The most corrupt countries are Syria, South Sudan and Somalia scoring 13, 12 and 9 respectively.

2. Lesser corrupt countries are; Denmark and New Zealand (87), Finland (86), Sweden, Switzerland, and Singapore (85).

3. India shares the rank with other countries like; China, Benin, Ghana, and morocco.

4. This year's analysis shows that corruption is more prevalent in countries where huge money can flow freely into electoral campaigns and the government listens to only wealthy persons.

This list is very important for various competitive exams so aspirants need to read it carefully. To read more such articles click on the link given below;


