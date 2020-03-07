The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) is an annual list of the most and least corrupt countries of the world. This lest is released by Transparency International since 1995. This list ranks the countries on the basis of public sector corruption.

In the Corruption Perception Index 2019; the list has 180 countries and territories. corruption perception index 2019 India rank is 80th in 2019.

Note: if a country gets a lesser score it means it is more corrupt.

Countries in the Corruption Perception Index 2019 Rank Country Score 1 Denmark, New Zealand 87 3 Finland 86 4 Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland 85 7 Norway 84 8 Netherlands 82 9 Germany 80 9 Luxemburg 80 11 Iceland 78 12 Australia, Austria, Canada, UK 77 16 Hong Kong 76 20 Japan 73 23 France, USA 69 25 Bhutan 68 39 South Korea 59 70 South Africa 44 80 China 41 80 India 41 93 Srilanka 38 106 Brazil 35 103 Nepal 34 120 Pakistan 32 130 Mexico 29 137 Russia 28 173 Afghanistan 16 180 Somalia 9



Key findings are in the Corruption Perception Index 2019

1. The most corrupt countries are Syria, South Sudan and Somalia scoring 13, 12 and 9 respectively.

2. Lesser corrupt countries are; Denmark and New Zealand (87), Finland (86), Sweden, Switzerland, and Singapore (85).

3. India shares the rank with other countries like; China, Benin, Ghana, and morocco.

4. This year's analysis shows that corruption is more prevalent in countries where huge money can flow freely into electoral campaigns and the government listens to only wealthy persons.

