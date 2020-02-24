List of all Public and Private Sector Banks in India 2020

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is the highest banking regulatory authority in India. It was established by the RBI Act, 1934. Indian banks are basically divided into two groups; schedule banks and non-Schedule banks.

Scheduled banks are those banks that are included in the second schedule of the RBI Act, 1934. On the basis of ownership; commercial banks are further divided into two groups i.e. Private Sector Banks and Public Sector Banks.

Types of commercial banks in India

Scheduled Banks:- Banks that have been included in the Second Schedule of RBI Act,1934; categorized as follows:-

1. Private Sector Banks:- Majority of stake is held by private individuals. Examples of Private banks are; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and AXIS Bank, etc.

2. Public Sector Banks:- Majority of stake is held by the government. Examples of Public Sector Banks are; Punjab National Bank, state bank of India and Central Bank of India, etc.

3. Foreign Banks:- These are the banks with Head office outside the country in which they are located. Examples of Public Sector Banks are; Standard Chartered Bank, American Express, and Citi Bank etc.

In this article, we have published the list of all the Private Sector Banks and Public Sector Banks.

List of Public Sector Banks in India 2020

Bank Name Establishment Headquarter 1. Bank of Baroda 1908 Vadodara, Gujarat 2. Bank of India 1906 Mumbai, Maharashtra 3. Bank of Maharashtra 1935 Pune, Maharashtra 4. Canara Bank 1906 Bengaluru, Karnataka 5. Central Bank of India 1911 Mumbai, Maharashtra 6.Indian Bank 1907 Chennai, Tamil Nadu 7.Indian Overseas Bank 1937 Chennai, Tamil Nadu 8. Punjab and Sind Bank 1908 New Delhi, Delhi 9.Punjab National Bank 1894 New Delhi, Delhi 10.State Bank of India 1955 Mumbai, Maharashtra 11.UCO Bank 1943 Kolkata, West Bengal 12.Union Bank of India 1919 Mumbai, Maharashtra List of Private Sector Banks 2020 Bank name Establishment Headquarter 1. Axis Bank 1993 Mumbai, Maharashtra 2. Bandhan Bank 2015 Kolkata, West Bengal 3.CSB Bank 1920 Thrissur, Kerala 4. City Union Bank 1904 Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu 5.DCB Bank 1930 Mumbai, Maharashtra 6. Dhanlaxmi Bank 1927 Thrissur, Kerala 7. Federal Bank 1931 Aluva, Kerala 8. HDFC Bank 1994 Mumbai, Maharashtra 9. ICICI Bank 1994 Mumbai, Maharashtra 10. IndusInd Bank 1964 Mumbai, Maharashtra 11. IDFC FIRST Bank 2015 Mumbai, Maharashtra 12. Jammu & Kashmir Bank 1938 Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir 13. Karnataka Bank 1924 Mangaluru, Karnataka 14. Karur Vysya Bank 1916 Karur, Tamil Nadu 15. Kotak Mahindra Bank 2003 Mumbai, Maharashtra 16. Lakshmi Vilas Bank 1926 Chennai, Tamil Nadu 17. Nainital bank 1922 Nainital, Uttarakhand 18. RBL Bank 1943 Mumbai, Maharashtra 19. South Indian Bank 1929 Thrissur, Kerala 20. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 1921 Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu 21. YES Bank 2004 Mumbai, Maharashtra 22. IDBI Bank 1964 Mumbai, Maharashtra

In terms of revenue, HDFC Bank is the largest bank of the private sector in India. It has a total revenue of Rs. 816.02 billion (US$11 billion). ICICI Bank is in second place in terms of revenue. It has a revenue of Rs. 736.60 billion (US$10 billion).

The above-mentioned list of private sector banks and Public sector banks changes from time to time. So students need to get updated information through newspapers and other sources.

