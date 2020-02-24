Search

List of all Public and Private Sector Banks in India 2020

As we know, 6 Public Sector Banks (PSB) were merged with other PSB on 30 August 2019. So now the number of Public Sector Banks in India reduced to 12. On the other hand, the number of Private sector banks is reduced to 22. In this article, we have published the list of Public Sector Banks and Private Sector Banks in 2020.
Feb 24, 2020 16:30 IST
facebook Iconfacebook Iconfacebook Icon
List of Public Sector Banks in India 2020
List of Public Sector Banks in India 2020

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is the highest banking regulatory authority in India. It was established by the RBI Act, 1934. Indian banks are basically divided into two groups; schedule banks and non-Schedule banks.

Scheduled banks are those banks that are included in the second schedule of the RBI Act, 1934. On the basis of ownership; commercial banks are further divided into two groups i.e. Private Sector Banks and Public Sector Banks.

Types of commercial banks in India

Scheduled Banks:- Banks that have been included in the Second Schedule of RBI Act,1934; categorized as follows:-

1. Private Sector Banks:- Majority of stake is held by private individuals. Examples of Private banks are; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and AXIS Bank, etc.

2. Public Sector Banks:- Majority of stake is held by the government. Examples of Public Sector Banks are; Punjab National Bank, state bank of India and Central Bank of India, etc.

3. Foreign Banks:- These are the banks with Head office outside the country in which they are located. Examples of Public Sector Banks are; Standard Chartered Bank, American Express, and Citi Bank etc.

In this article, we have published the list of all the Private Sector Banks and Public Sector Banks.

List of Public Sector Banks in India 2020

Bank Name

Establishment

Headquarter

1. Bank of Baroda

1908

Vadodara, Gujarat

2. Bank of India

1906

Mumbai, Maharashtra

3. Bank of Maharashtra

1935

Pune, Maharashtra

4. Canara Bank

1906

Bengaluru, Karnataka

5. Central Bank of India

1911

Mumbai, Maharashtra

6.Indian Bank

1907

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

7.Indian Overseas Bank

1937

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

8. Punjab and Sind Bank

1908

New Delhi, Delhi

9.Punjab National Bank

1894

New Delhi, Delhi

10.State Bank of India

1955

Mumbai, Maharashtra

11.UCO Bank

1943

Kolkata, West Bengal

12.Union Bank of India

1919

Mumbai, Maharashtra

                                                                        List of Private Sector Banks 2020

Bank name

Establishment

Headquarter

1. Axis Bank

1993

Mumbai, Maharashtra

2. Bandhan Bank

2015

Kolkata, West Bengal

3.CSB Bank

1920

Thrissur, Kerala

4. City Union Bank

1904

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

5.DCB Bank

1930

Mumbai, Maharashtra

6. Dhanlaxmi Bank

1927

Thrissur, Kerala

7. Federal Bank

1931

Aluva, Kerala

8. HDFC Bank

1994

Mumbai, Maharashtra

9. ICICI Bank

1994

Mumbai, Maharashtra

10. IndusInd Bank

1964

Mumbai, Maharashtra

11. IDFC FIRST Bank

2015

Mumbai, Maharashtra

12. Jammu & Kashmir Bank

1938

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

13. Karnataka Bank

1924

Mangaluru, Karnataka

14. Karur Vysya Bank

1916

Karur, Tamil Nadu

15. Kotak Mahindra Bank

2003

Mumbai, Maharashtra

16. Lakshmi Vilas Bank

1926

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

17. Nainital bank

1922

Nainital, Uttarakhand

18. RBL Bank

1943

Mumbai, Maharashtra

19. South Indian Bank

1929

Thrissur, Kerala

20. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

1921

Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu

21. YES Bank

2004

Mumbai, Maharashtra

22. IDBI Bank

1964

Mumbai, Maharashtra

In terms of revenue, HDFC Bank is the largest bank of the private sector in India. It has a total revenue of Rs. 816.02 billion (US$11 billion). ICICI Bank is in second place in terms of revenue. It has a revenue of Rs. 736.60 billion (US$10 billion).

The above-mentioned list of private sector banks and Public sector banks changes from time to time. So students need to get updated information through newspapers and other sources.

Difference between Scheduled and Non-Scheduled Banks

Structure of Banking Sector in India