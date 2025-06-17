Did you know that there are 195 countries recognised by the United Nations, each with its own unique culture, language, and geography? From the bustling streets of Tokyo to the serene landscapes of Antarctica, our world is a tapestry of diversity.
For instance, Canada boasts the highest number of lakes in the world, while Bolivia is celebrated for its breathtaking flatlands, including the famous Salar de Uyuni, the largest salt flat on the planet.
You may have come across fun challenges where people are asked to name four countries starting with a specific letter, like 'A', 'F', 'X', or 'N'. Surprisingly, many struggle with this task, often overlooking the vast array of nations that exist beyond the most familiar names.
If you’re curious about countries that begin with the letter "W", you’re in for a treat! In this article, we’ll explore these lesser-known nations and share fascinating facts that will expand your global knowledge.
List of Countries That Start With the Letter ‘W’
The countries which start with the letter ‘W’ are Wales, Western Sahara and Wallis and Futuna.
1. Wales
Source: Britannica
- Continent: Europe
- Capital: Cardiff
- Population: 3.1 million
- Land Area: 21,218 km²
Wales, a country within the United Kingdom, is characterised by its mountainous terrain, particularly in the north, with the Snowdonia National Park, home to the highest peak, Mount Snowdon. Its western and southern coasts are marked by dramatic cliffs, sandy beaches, and numerous peninsulas, including the scenic Gower and Pembrokeshire. The country is also crisscrossed by deep valleys, ancient forests, and fast-flowing rivers.
2. Western Sahara
Source: Flagpedia.net
- Continent: Africa
- Capital: Laayoune
- Population: 600 thousand
- Land Area: 266,000 km²
Western Sahara is predominantly a vast, arid desert, forming part of the Sahara Desert. Its landscape is characterised by extensive sand dunes (ergs), rocky plateaus (hamadas), and wadis – dry riverbeds that occasionally fill with water during rare rainfall.
The Atlantic coastline, though long, is generally barren and lacks significant natural harbours. There are no permanent rivers or lakes. Western Sahara is primarily known for its ongoing disputed sovereignty between Morocco and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).
3. Wallis and Futuna
Source: Wikidata
- Continent: Oceania
- Capital: Matā'utu
- Population: 11.19 million
- Land Area: 142.42 km²
Wallis and Futuna is a French overseas collectivity in the South Pacific, consisting of three main volcanic islands – Wallis, Futuna, and Alofi – and numerous smaller islets. The islands are generally low-lying, with gentle slopes and fringing coral reefs that encircle the main islands, creating sheltered lagoons.
Lush tropical vegetation covers much of the land, with coconut palms, breadfruit trees, and taro fields being common. The islands are known for their vibrant Polynesian culture, which has strong traditional ties and customs.
List of Countries That End With the Letter ‘W’
Currently, no country ends with the letter “W”.
