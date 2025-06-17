List of Countries that Start With the Letter ‘W’

Did you know that there are 195 countries recognised by the United Nations, each with its own unique culture, language, and geography? From the bustling streets of Tokyo to the serene landscapes of Antarctica, our world is a tapestry of diversity.

For instance, Canada boasts the highest number of lakes in the world, while Bolivia is celebrated for its breathtaking flatlands, including the famous Salar de Uyuni, the largest salt flat on the planet.

You may have come across fun challenges where people are asked to name four countries starting with a specific letter, like 'A', 'F', 'X', or 'N'. Surprisingly, many struggle with this task, often overlooking the vast array of nations that exist beyond the most familiar names.

If you’re curious about countries that begin with the letter "W", you’re in for a treat! In this article, we’ll explore these lesser-known nations and share fascinating facts that will expand your global knowledge.