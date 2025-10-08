Dhvani Hypersonic Missile: Check Range, Speed, and Other Key Details

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) plans to flight-test the Dhvani hypersonic missile by the end of 2025. It is a milestone decision that will bring India onto the same platform as the US, Russia, and China in the exclusive club of countries operating hypersonic weapons.

Designed as a future-generation Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV), Dhvani holds the promise of a quantum jump across existing missile-technology limits with unmatched speed, stealth, and precision in both land and sea-strike missions.

Dhvani Hypersonic Missile: Range and Speed

Dhvani is capable of reaching speeds over Mach 6—about 7,400 km/h—nearly double that of the legendary BrahMos cruise missile. With its hypersonic glide feature not only pushing beyond defense capabilities of modern-day missile defense systems but also ushering in unanticipated in-flight maneuvering, interception becomes all but impossible. The operational range of the missile is estimated at between 6,000 and 10,000 kilometers, the potential to double India's longest-range ICBMs such as the Agni-V.