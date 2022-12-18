The 18th of December is marked as Minorities Rights Day each year. The purpose of the day is to promote better understanding among India's religious minorities and to protect the rights of marginalized groups.

Differences between Majority and Minority Division

A subdivision in which one or more racial, ethnic, and/or religious minorities constitute the majority of the local population (relative to the population of the entire country) is referred to as a majority-minority or minority-majority area.

Usually, a social minority is a collection of people who are marginalised by society, have less influence there, and can be identified by their physical or cultural differences. A social majority can be quantified or made up of the group with the most influence in a given area.

Other than the majority and minority communities, the sub-division also plays important roles in the making of the government. And the difference between them is:

A majority government is one in which the primary political party has more than half the seats in the House of Commons (155 seats or more). They don't need support from other parties to pass legislation because they already have the majority of the votes needed.

The majority of seats, but only 50% or fewer of the total seats, are held by a minority government (154 or less). They must make "deals" with other parties in order to pass legislation and make it law. Additionally, minority governments can be overthrown if the opposing political parties decide to form a coalition government or join forces to defeat it and call for elections.

Parameters of Distinction between groups

The attribution of a majority-minority status to a particular area or within a societal scenario can be influenced by a variety of axis points of difference and distinction between groupings of people. Whether directly or indirectly connected to such distinctions, ethnic differences typically correspond to differences in culture, language, or religion.

Cultural and linguistic

Language thought communication, actions, customs, beliefs, values, and institutions of racial, ethnic, religious, or other groups are all included in integrated patterns of human behaviour that are referred to as culture. When a system, organisation, or group of professionals come together to form cultural and linguistic competence, it creates the conditions for productive work in cross-cultural settings.

Ethnic

An ethnic group, also known as ethnicity, is a collection of individuals who identify as one another based on characteristics that set them apart from other groups. These characteristics may include shared traditions, ancestry, language, history, society, culture, nation, or manners of treatment in their local community. Asia is home to a large number of ethnic groups that have adapted to the region's various climate zones, including the Arctic, subarctic, temperate, subtropical, and tropical. The ethnic groups can live in forests, grasslands, deserts, and mountains.

Racial

Racism is the idea that certain human populations have distinct behavioural traits related to inherited characteristics and can be classified according to the superiority of one race over another. It may also refer to hostility, prejudice, or discrimination against others who are of a different race or ethnicity. Racism today frequently takes its roots in social perceptions of biological variances among populations. As a result of presumptive shared inheritable traits, abilities, or qualities, different races may be ranked as inherently superior or inferior to one another in social actions, practises, beliefs, or political systems.

Religion

Religious persecution, which has taken the most extreme forms, including the execution of individuals for beliefs deemed heretical, is related to religious discrimination. Mild forms of religious discrimination or persecution are defined as laws that only carry minor penalties. Religionism has also been used in recent years, but "religious discrimination" is still the term that is most frequently used.

Adherents of minority religions occasionally express their concerns about religious discrimination against them, even in societies where freedom of religion is a constitutional right. Regarding legal policies, situations that are perceived as instances of religious discrimination may be the result of intrusions into the religious sphere by other public spheres that are not religious.

What are the rights of minorities under the Indian Constitution?

Regions and Presence of Majority Groups in India

In some other districts of India as well as the Indian states/territories of Lakshadweep and Jammu and Kashmir, Muslims predominate. But generally, Muslims are a minority in India.

Although Christians do not even make up more than 3% of India's total population, they currently make up the majority in the northeastern states of Nagaland (90%) Mizoram (88%), and Meghalaya (83.3%).

Even though they are not the majority in India as a whole, Sikhs make up the majority in the state of Punjab.

Due to the state's extensive cultural diversity, no religious or ethnic group in the northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh makes up more than 30% of the population.

FYI, the National Commission for Minorities in India observes Minorities Rights Day to encourage religious harmony, respect, and a deeper understanding of all minority communities.

