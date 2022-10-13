Diwali 2022: 10 reasons why India celebrates Deepawali

Deepawali 2022: Diwali is known as the festival of lights celebrated widely all over India. Diwali or Deepawali is observed in the month of Kartik and the festival usually lasts for five days, starting from Dhanteras, followed by Narak Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), Lakshmi Pujan (Badi Diwali), Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Diwali originates from the Sanskrit word- deep (lamp) and wali (row) and is celebrated by lighting the earthen lamps in every nook and corner.

Diwali, even though is considered a Hindu festival, is celebrated across the country in different forms in various communities. However, no matter where the festival is observed, the spiritual message of Deepawali remains the same which is ‘victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance’. Check 10 reasons why India celebrates Diwali.

10 Reasons why India celebrates Diwali

1. Lord Krishna killed Narakasura

Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, in Dwapara Yuga, killed the demon Narakasura. He was the evil king of Pragjyotishapura which is near present-day Assam and had held 16,000 girls in captivity. In the Braj region, in the Northern part of India, parts of Southern Tamil and Assam, Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali) is viewed as the day on which Lord Krishna killed Narakasura.

2. Return of Lord Ram, Sita, and Laxmana to Ayodhya

Diwali in the northern part of India signifies the victory of good over evil and the celebration of Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya. As per the Hindu epic Ramayana, Lord Rama, his brother Laxmana, and his wife Sita returned to Ayodhya after a period of 14 years in exile after defeating the demon king Ravana.

3. Rebirth of Goddess Lakshmi

Diwali is also celebrated on the rebirth of Goddess Lakshmi who was born in Samudra Manthan. It was the churning of the cosmic ocean of milk by the gods and the demons. As per popular belief, on the night of Diwali, Lakshmi chose Vishnu as her husband and married him.

4. Return of Pandava to Hastinapur

The five Pandava brothers who were tricked into losing a bet were banished by their Kaurava cousins for a period of 12 years. As per the Hindu epic Mahabharata, the Pandavas returned to Hastinapur on Kartik Amavasya.

5. Bandi Chhor Diwas

In Sikhism, Diwali festival is celebrated as a historical event. The sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind, along with 52 other Hindu Kings, was released from captivity by Mughal Emperor Jahangir on the occasion of Diwali.

6. End of the harvest season

One popular belief is also that Diwali may have originated as a harvest festival, which marks the last harvest of the year before the winter season.

7. Kali Puja

According to the Kalikula sect of Shaktism, the day of incarnation of Kamalatmika, the last manifestation of Goddess Mahakali is also celebrated as Kamalatmika Jayanti and it falls on the day of Diwali. Kali Puja is celebrated in the regions of West Bengal, Odisha, Mithila, Sylhet, Chittagong, and the town of Titwala in Maharashtra.

8. Mahavira Nirvana Diwas

The festival of Diwali in Jainism is celebrated to observe the anniversary of the Nirvana of Mahavira’s soul. He was the twenty-fourth and the last Jain Tirthankara of the present cosmic age. Lord Mahavira attained moksha (liberation) on Chaturdashi of Kartik month.

9. Diwali celebrated as New Year

In states such as Gujarat and some Northern Hindu Communities in India, the Diwali festival also signifies the start of the New Year.

10. Vishnu rescued Goddess Lakshmi

It is also believed that Lord Vishnu rescued Goddess Lakshmi from the prison of King Bali. On this day, King Bali was banished to rule the netherworld on the order of Lord Vishnu.

Diwali in India is a festival of light and happiness. On behalf of the Jagran Josh family, wishing you a very Happy Diwali!

