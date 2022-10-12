Diwali 2022: Know why Deepavali is called the ‘Festival of Lights’?

Deepavali 2022: Diwali is one of the most-awaited festivals of India which is widely celebrated with different forms of festivities. Diwali will fall on October 24 this year and the preparations of the light festival have already started. Diwali in India is also known as the ‘Festival of Lights’ when homes, shops, markets, and various other places are decorated with diyas and lights, however, very few know the significance of lighting diyas on Deepavali and the reason behind calling it the festival of lights.

As Diwali 2022 approaches, we are bringing you some facts about the festival and the reason why Diwali is called the ‘festival of light’.

Diwali 2022: Why is Diwali celebrated?

The mythology behind the celebration of Diwali or Deepavali varies from region to region. However, predominantly, Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama, with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman to Ayodhya. His return marked the end of his 14-year-long exile and the defeat of Ravana, the king of Lanka. To mark the return of Lord Rama, people in Ayodhya lit the entire kingdom with the earthen diyas which also symbolize the victory of light over darkness.

Why is Diwali known as the festival of lights?

The day when Lord Rama, his brother Lakshman and his Wife Sita returned after the 14-year of exile, it was Kartik Amavasya, the dark moon night. However, the return of King Dasharatha’s eldest son to Ayodhya filled the whole city with joy and celebrations.

To make the day special, it is believed that the people of Ayodhya were so happy that they lit the whole kingdom with diyas, starting the festival of light. This is also the reason why people decorate their homes with diyas and lights to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Spiritual significance of Diwali

Apart from being a festival of light, Deepavali also has a spiritual significance. It is the biggest and the brightest of all the Hindu festivals. In Deepavali- Deep means ‘light’ and ‘avali’ means a row to become a row of lights.

However, beyond the lights, food, and fun, Diwali is also a time to reflect on life and make changes for the upcoming year. The spiritual significance of Diwali also means to forgive and forget the wrongdoings done by others and bring positivity in life.

