Dhanteras 2022: Why do people purchase Gold on Dhanteras?

Dhanteras 2022 Gold: The much-awaited Diwali festival is just around the corner and the festivities will begin from Dhanteras which is on October 23, 2022. The common practice in India on this festival is to buy gold bars, gold coins, utensils, and other items to mark the celebrations of Dhanteras. The festival which is also marked by the name of ‘Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanavantari Trayodashi has a meaning behind it where ‘Dhan’ means wealth and ‘Trayodashi’ means the 13th day as per the Hindu Calendar.

As the country prepares to celebrate Dhanteras 2022 on October 23, we are bringing you the details of the festival and why the practice of buying gold on this day is followed in India.

Dhanteras 2022 Date

Dhanteras 2022 will be celebrated in India on October 23, 2022. The day will mark the beginning of Diwali which will be celebrated on October 24.

Dhanteras 2022: What is the meaning and significance of the festival?

The God of Ayurveda- Lord Dhanvantari is worshipped on Dhanteras as it is believed that Lord Dhanvantari worked for the betterment of society and helped in removing the suffering of humankind.

The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy also announced its decision of celebrating Dhanteras as the National Ayurveda Day. This year, the day will be observed on October 23.

Dhanteras 2022: Date, History, Culture, Religious Importance, Significance, Puja Time & other details

Dhanteras 2022: Why Gold is bought on Dhanteras?

On Dhanteras, people go to the market to either purchase Gold and silver ornaments as well as coins or buy new utensils. However, there are various old legends and beliefs related to it.

It is believed that on Dhanteras Goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of her devotees and fulfills their wishes. Dhanteras holds special significance for the business community because of the customary purchases of various precious metals on this day. Also, Lord Kubera (Dhan-Kuber), the God of assets and wealth is also worshipped on Dhanteras 2022.

Dhanteras 2022 celebrations

The legend of how the prince was saved by his new wed bride from death inspired the tradition of buying of Gold on the day of Dhanteras. Gold is kept in puja on Dhanteras and a lamp known as Yama deep is also lit in front of the main door of the house seeking the blessings of Lord Yama and Goddess Lakshmi.