Dhanteras 2022: Date, History, Culture, Religious Importance, Significance, Puja Time & other details

Dhanteras 2022 Date and Time: Dhanteras, which is also called Dhantrayodashi marks the start of the five-day-long Diwali festivities. Dhanteras 2022 will be celebrated all over India on October 23, 2022, which will involve people buying Gold, new clothes, cleaning their homes, and making several other arrangements. The five festivities that start with Dhanteras 2022 conclude with Bhai Dooj which is a special occasion that celebrates the bond between siblings.

Dhanteras 2022 will be observed during the 13th Lunar Day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu Calendar month of Kartik. Notably, as a matter of interest, the Ministry of AYUSH observes Dhanteras as ‘National Ayurveda Day’.

Know more about Dhanteras 2022 below. Check the date, history, significance, cultural importance, Puja time, and other details of the day here.

Dhanteras 2022 Date and Time

Dhanteras will be celebrated in India on October 23, 2022. The festival of light Diwali will begin with Dhanteras which is celebrated on the Trayodashi Tithi. However, in some states, Diwali festivities begin with Govatsa Puja on Dwadashi Tithi.

Dhanteras Puja muhurat- 7.34 PM to 8.40 PM

Duration- 1 hour 6 minutes

Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 6.02 PM on October 22, 2022, and will end at 6.30 PM on October 23, 2022.

Dhanteras 2022 History

Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu Calendar month of Ashvini. Dhanvantari, who is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras in India, is considered the God of Ayurveda who imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of humankind.

As per the ancient legend, Dhanteras is related to the story of a 16-year-old son of King Hima whose horoscope had predicted his death because of the snake bite on the fourth day of his marriage. On that day, his newlywed wife did not allow him to sleep and laid out all her ornaments and many gold and silver coins at the entrance of the sleeping chamber.

She narrated stories and sang songs the whole night to keep her husband awake. The next day when Yama, the God of Death arrived at the Prince’s doorstep, his eyes were dazzled by the brilliance of jewelry and lights. Yama could not enter the Chamber and rather climbed on the top of the gold coins and sat there the whole night listening to the stories and songs. He silently went away the next morning.

The young prince was saved from the clutches of death because of his new bride and the day came to be celebrated as Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2022 Significance

Dhanteras is the worship of Lord Dhanvantari, who as per the Hindu traditions, emerged during Samudra Manthan holding a Kalash full of Amrit and the sacred text about Ayurveda in the other hand

As per the popular legend, when the devas and asuras performed the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) for Amrit, Dhanvantari (the physician of the Gods and an incarnation of Vishnu) emerged carrying a jar of the elixir on the day of Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2022 Celebrations

On Dhanteras, homes are cleaned for preparation of Diwali. They are thoroughly cleaned and whitewashed and Lord Dhanvantari is worshipped in the evening. The main entrance on Dhanteras is decorated with colorful lanterns to welcome the Goddess of wealth.

On the night of Dhanteras 2022, diyas are kept burning ritually all through the night in honor of Lakshmi and Dhanvantari.

Chola Dynasty: History, Origin & Rulers of one of the largest empires in Indian History