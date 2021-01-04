Digital India Awards 2020: Categories, Winners List and Jury Members

On 30 December 2020, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind virtually conferred the Digital India Awards 2020 at 11:00 a.m. via video conferencing. Union Minister of Law & Justice, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad and Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology Ajay Sawhney were also present along with other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the winners and stated, "The year is about to end now and let us hope that the pandemic also ends soon. It will not be an overstatement to say that the coronavirus has changed the world in terms of social relations, economic activities, healthcare, education and several other aspects of life. Yet life has not come to a standstill, thanks largely to information and communication technology. Technological advancements are often termed as disruptions but this year, they helped us overcome the big disruption to a great extent. India has not only prepared to minimise the adverse impact of mobility restrictions but also utilised the crisis as an opportunity to march ahead in various arenas."

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad stated, "It is also a mark of great accomplishment that Digital India Awards today is being conferred digitally. Today, 85% of India’s IT work continues uninterrupted not only domestically but globally. All the government systems for which Digital India Award is being given rose to the occasion in a very very extraordinary manner - be it State Government or Central Agencies, or District Administration. We always criticise governance models and government agencies but today, as an IT minister, I need to compliment all the unsung warriors who rose to the occasion. In particular, I would like to mention 'Digital Payments' which kept the country going."

It is to be noted that the entire process for DIA 2020 right from submitting nominations to the screening of the entries to the final conferring of the awards was done completely online.

Digital India Awards 2020: Categories, Winners and Project Team

1- Innovation in Pandemic: This category of Digital India Awards 2020 felicitated a Government Entity which has developed an outstanding and innovative digital solution to enable the citizens to undertake various activities with ease or to ensure continuity of government services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winners

1- Platinum: eSanjeevani - National Telemedicine Service.

Project Team: Lav Agarwal, Dr. Sanjay Prakash Sood, Dr. P.K. Khosla, Vikas Sheel and Dr. N. Yuvaraj.

2- Gold: Covid-19 Sample Collection Management System.

Project Team: Shailendra Singh, Rachna Srivastava, Ajay Singh Chahal, Sandeep Sood and Sanjay Kumar.

3- Silver: Aapda Sampoorti Portal and Pravasi Shramik and Rojgar Setu Portal.

Project Team for Aapda Sampoorti Portal: Pratyaya Amrit, Chanchal Kumar, M. Ramachandrudu, Shailesh Kumar Shrivastava and Niraj Kumar Tiwary.

Project Team for Pravasi Shramik and Rojgar Setu Portal: Umakant Umaro, Ashutosh Awasthi, Chhotay Singh, Prabhat Dubey and Sunil Jain.

2- Excellence in Digital Governance Ministry/Department (Central): This category of Digital India Awards 2020 felicitated a Ministry or Department of the Government of India which has a comprehensive digital presence and displays a high level of Intra/Inter-Department Integration in its digital initiatives.

Winners:

1- Platinum: eCommittee Supreme Court of India, Department of Justice.

Project Team: Atul Kurhekar, Pravash Prashun Pandey, Ashish Shiradhonkar and Arulmozhiselvi.

2- Gold: Department of Posts.

Project Team: Smita Kumar, K. K. Sharma, R. Anand, A. Saravanan and Arkaja Das.

3- Silver: Department of Fertilizers and Department of Land Resources.

Project Team for Department of Fertilizers: Dharam Pal, Ranjna Nagpal, Niranjan Lal and Aseem Gupta.

Project Team for Department of Land Resources: Hukum Singh Meena, Phool Chand Prasad, Deepak Chandra Misra, Ajay Madhukar Joshi and Rajiv Goe.

3- Excellence in Digital Governance State/UT: This category of Digital India Awards 2020 acknowledged the State or Union Territory of India, displaying exemplary initiative in establishing a comprehensive digital presence in sectors such as health, labour, finance, social justice and environment leading to the accomplishment of sustainable

development goals.

Winners:

1- Platinum: Haryana (Antyodaya-SARAL Portal).

Project Team: V. Umashankar, Dr. Rakesh Gupta, Deepak Bansal, Alok Srivastava, and Ramandeep Kaushal.

2- Gold: Tamil Nadu (Tamil Nadu Government Portal).

Project Team: Hans Raj Verma, Mary Vinitha, Dr. M. Balasubramaniam and D. Eswaran.

3- Silver: Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh Food and Logistics Department) and West Bengal (State Excise).

Project Team Uttar Pradesh: Veena Kumari Mina, Maneesh Chauhan, Sunil Verma, Sunil Sharma and Sanjay Chatterjee.

Project Team West Bengal: Dr. Manoj Pant, Dr. S. Umashankar, Gautam Ghosh, Mainak Mukhopadhyay and Subhamoy Goswami.

4- Excellence in Digital Governance District: This category of Digital India Awards 2020 honoured the accomplishments of the District administration which has displayed exemplary focus on providing comprehensive information to the citizens in the regional language. Entries must display the spectrum of coverage highlighting the important facets of the district in terms of tourism, art, culture, handicraft and access to utilities.

Winners:

1- Platinum: Khargone, Madhya Pradesh

Project Team: Anugraha P. and Rajendra Patidar.

2- Gold: Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh

Project Team: Dr. Devansh Yadav, Radhe Hinda and Keshav Singh Gautam.

3- Silver: Kamareddy, Telangana

Project Team: Dr. A. Sharath and Ravi Bandi.

5- Open Data Champion: This category of Digital India Awards 2020 acknowledged e the Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations/ States for proactive, timely and regular release of datasets/ resources through Web Services/ APIs on the Open Government Data (OGD) Platform (https://data.gov.in) in compliance with the National Data Sharing and

Accessibility Policy (NDSAP).

Winners:

1- Platinum: Department of Health and Family Welfare

Project Team: Nivedita Gupta, Ratna Anjan Jena, D.K.Ojha, Anjali Rawat and Dr. P.K.Srivastava.

2- Gold: Research Data Management in ICAR

Project Team: Dr. Rajender Parsad, Dr. Suresh Kumar Chaudhari, Dr. K. Alagusundaram and Dr. R.C. Agrawal.

3- Silver: Food Corporation of India and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Project Team for Food Corporation of India: Sameer Kumar Verma, Vipin Tyagi, Praveen Kumar R. Siddharth and Amit Kohar.

Project Team for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises: A. K. Sharma, Devendra Kumar Singh, D.P. Srivastava, Shubhendu Kumar and S.K. Gupta.

6- Exemplary Product: This category of Digital India Awards 2020 honoured those products that have made their mark in the field of Digital Governance. The product must have shown a high degree of replicability, scalability and must be successfully implemented by government departments/entities.

Winners:

1- Platinum: Port Community System PCS1x - National Maritime Single Window

Project Team: Dr. A Janardhana Rao, Dr. Abhĳit Singh, Rajeev Puri and Sudhir Kanvinde.

2- Gold: ServicePlus

Project Team: Alok Prem Nagar, Sajjad Abid, Ashwin Ayyappan, Sreejith N. P. and Adesh Chand Gupta

3- Silver: Integrated Temple Management System - ITMS

Project Team: Dr. S. Prabhakar, Geetha Rani S., Govindan R., Mahalakshmi N. and Thirumagal N.

7- Jury Choice Award: This category of Digital India Awards 2020 honoured the excellence in design and implementation of National Public Digital Platform. The Jury members were:

1- Secretary, MeitY - Ajay Sawhney (Chairperson)

2- Additional Secretary, MeitY - Dr. Rajendra Kumar

3- Director General, NIC - Dr. Neeta Verma

4- Director-General, STQC - Arvind Kumar

5- Joint Secretary (e-Gov), MeitY - Dr. Jaideep Kumar Mishra

6- President & CEO, National e-Governance Division (NeGD), MeitY - Abhishek Singh

7- CEO, Data Security Council of India - Rama Vedashree

8- Dept of Management Studies, IIT Delhi - Prof. M.P. Gupta

9- Management Development Institute, Gurgaon - Prof. Anjali Kaushik

10- Scientist-G & DDG, NIC - Alka Mishra (Member Convener)

Winners:

1- AarogyaSetu

2- eOffice

About Digital India Awards 2020

Digital India Awards 2020 have been institutionalized under the ambit of National Portal of India to honour exemplary initiatives or practices in Digital-Governance. The National Portal of India is a Flagship Project to facilitate single window access to Government Information and Services in cyberspace.

To date, 5 seasons have been held-- 2009, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018. Until 2014, the awards were known as Web Ratna Awards and were renamed ' Digital India Awards' from the 2016 season.

From 23 October 2020, the online nomination process for Digital India Awards 2020 (sixth season) was open for a month and a total of 402 nominations were received. IIT Delhi shortlisted and ranked the nominations. The shortlisted nominations in each category were presented to the jury to finalize the winners in each category through online presentations.

Source: Digital India Awards

