Happy Diwali 2023: Diwali, the Festival Of Lights is one of the most celebrated and cherished festivals of India. The festival celebrates the victory of light over darkness and the return of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita to Ayodhya. It is a time of reflection, renewal and reaffirmation of bonds with loved ones, to develop a feeling of warmth and togetherness and express a spirit of joy, unity and gratitude. This year on November 12 you have the chance to exchange gifts, exchange gifts with messages and wishes of prosperity and joy.
Diwali 2023: Wishes and Greetings For Festival Of Lights
- I hope the shimmer of diyas and brightness of the lamps fill your and your loved ones' lives with prosperity and happiness. Happy Diwali.
- Cherish the good times and the timeless memories made with friends this Diwali. Have a lovely festive time. Happy Diwali.
- The auspicious festival of Diwali marks the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. May your future be as bright as this holy day. Shubh Deepawali.
- May the charm of shimmering diyas and lamps make this Diwali and the future happy, prosperous and auspicious for you. Wishing you lots of luck.Happy Deepawali.
- This Deepawali, let us fill our hearts with warmth and togetherness. Celebrate the Festival of Light with unity and love. Happy Diwali.
- As we illuminate our homes with lamps, may we also light up our hearts with kindness and love. I wish you and your family a joyful and Happy Diwali.
- Let us all celebrate the sound of laughter, the warmth of love and the glow of positivity. Happy Diwali to you and your family.
- On this auspicious festival, may you find your path to success, just like the way Lord Rama found his way back home. Happy Diwali.
- May this Diwali bring fresh hope, brighter days, and new dreams into all our lives! I wish you and your loved ones a very prosperous Happy Diwali.
- This Deepawali, may Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your path and Goddess Lakshmi bless you with wealth and prosperity. Shubh Diwali.
- May this Diwali, you be blessed with good fortune - as long as Ganeshji's trunk, wealth and prosperity - as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his ladoos and troubles - as small as his mouse.
- May these fireworks burn away all our troubles, problems and sorrows, and may these light up our lives with happiness, joy, and peace this wonderful Diwali.
- May this Diwali, come up with beautiful beginnings, Fresh hopes, bright days and new dreams. Wishing you and your family a very happy Diwali.
- With the shining of diyas and the echoes of the chants, may the prosperity and happiness of this festival of lights fill our lives.
- The festival of lights celebrates the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali... hope you're spending it with loved ones!
- Wishing all a Happy Diwali, a celebration of the power within each of us to fill the darkness with light.
- On this auspicious occasion, strive to make your life as colourful and bright as the lights of Diwali.
- Look at the bright side of life and forget the dark agonies surrounding it. Have a safe and blessed Diwali.
- This Diwali let us give thanks for all we hold dear, our health, our family, our friends, and to the grace of God that never ends. Happy Diwali.
- Let this Diwali burn away all your bad times and leave behind just the good times. Have a great Diwali!
Diwali 2023: Messages For Facebook
- May the festival of lights brighten every day of your life. Wishing a very Happy Diwali to you.”
- May the festival of Deepavali bring along many opportunities to bring you success and prosperity in life. Have a Happy Diwali!
- May you have the brightest and the happiest Diwali of your life…. May you find new hopes, and new energies to have a new year ahead… Happy Diwali.
- Diwali is the time to celebrate, time to spend with family and friends…. I wish you the best of Diwali wishes and lots of happiness.
- Warm wishes on Diwali to you. May this festival of lights brighten every day of your life with happiness and success.
- On the occasion of Diwali, I wish you happiness and glory, prosperity and blessings. May you have a fantastic Diwali with your loved ones.
- Wishing a blessed and beautiful Diwali to you. Enjoy this season of festivities with your family and friends to make it a memorable one.
- Let us make it a Happy Diwali for everyone around us by spreading joy and smiles, happiness and peace. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali.
- Diwali is the time to celebrate the life God has blessed us with and spread happiness around us. Warm wishes on Diwali to everyone.
- Feasts and festivities, celebrations and memories. May this Diwali bring you all and shower you with eternal joy and smiles. Happy Diwali.
- Wishing you and your family a very prosperous and Happy Diwali. May Maa Laxmi and Lord Ganesh bless you with all that you deserve.
- Wishing a very Happy Diwali to you. May the incredible charm of Diwali stay with you forever and keep showering you with happiness and smiles.
- On the occasion of Diwali, I wish you a celebration that you are going to remember forever and ever. Warm wishes on Diwali to you my dear.
- May the celebrations of Diwali bring along eternal happiness, joy, smiles, success and peace for you and your loved ones. A very Happy Diwali to you.
- Happy Diwali my dear. May this festival infuse you with positivity and bless you with success. Wishing you good and happy times with your loved ones.
- Diwali is the time to forget about all the negativity and embrace all the blessings in your life. Wishing a very Happy Diwali to you.
- Let us make it a memorable Diwali by celebrating it with the people who mean the most to us in this world. Warm wishes on Diwali to all.
- The time of Diwali is all about leaving your problems and stress behind and celebrating life with a big heart. A very Happy Diwali to all.
- May the celebrations of Diwali fill this upcoming year of your life with many new hopes and opportunities. Warm wishes on Diwali to you.
- On the occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm wishes to you and your loved ones. May you have a prosperous and high-spirited season full of festivities.
Diwali 2023: Instagram Captions
- Lighting up my world with Diwali vibes!
- Spreading joy and glitter this Diwali!
- Wishing you a sparkling Diwali filled with love and light.
- Let the festivities begin! Happy Diwali!
- May your Diwali be as bright as a sky full of fireworks!
- Diwali vibes and good times ahead!
- Lighting lamps, spreading smiles. Happy Diwali!
- Wishing everyone a year filled with light and laughter. Happy Diwali!
- May the festival of lights brighten your life. Happy Diwali!
- Let the celebrations light up the night!
- Diwali magic is in the air!
- May your Diwali be as colourful as Rangoli and sweet as Diwali treats!
- Wishing you a prosperous and joyful Diwali!
- Shine bright like the Diwali diyas!
- Celebrating the triumph of light over darkness. Happy Diwali!
- Wishing you peace, prosperity, and lots of sweets this Diwali!
- May the festival of lights illuminate your path to success. Happy Diwali!
- Diwali vibes – family, food, and fireworks!
- Wishing you a Diwali filled with love, laughter, and light!
- Lights will guide you home. Happy Diwali!
Diwali 2023: WhatsApp Status & Stories
- Let's celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil together. Wishing you a Diwali filled with love and positivity, my friend!
- This Diwali, let's embrace the go-green spirit and light up our lives with the warm glow of diyas instead of crackers. A cleaner, brighter, and eco-friendly celebration awaits! HappyDiwali!
- Wishing you a Diwali filled with the magic of diyas, not noise and pollution. Let's cherish the serene beauty of an eco-friendly celebration.
- Diwali is all about illuminating our hearts with love and kindness, just like the gentle flicker of diyas. Let's go eco-friendly and keep our environment smoke-free.
- Celebrate Diwali with the spirit of health and happiness. Avoid crackers, and protect the elderly, kids, and our furry friends from noise and smoke. Happy Diwali!
- This Diwali, let's pledge to keep the air clean and pollution at bay. The radiance of diyas can shine even brighter without harming our environment. Happy Diwali!
- As we light the diyas, may we also light up our commitment to an eco-friendly celebration. Let's be mindful of our impact and make Diwali safer and cleaner for all.
- Diwali is a time for love and togetherness. Let's choose eco-friendly joy over noise and pollution, and create a peaceful environment for everyone. Happy Diwali!
- In the gentle flicker of diyas, we find the true essence of Diwali. Let's keep the spirit alive by going eco-friendly, ensuring our celebrations are free from smoke and noise. Have a happy and green Diwali!
- This Diwali, let's make the night sky sparkle with our eco-friendly choices, not with crackers. A clean and serene celebration for a brighter future!
- May this Diwali be a shining example of our commitment to an eco-friendly lifestyle. Let's light up the world with positivity and eco-conscious choices.
- On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I wish that you are blessed with the choicest blessings of Maa Laxmi that bring you prosperity and success. Happy Diwali!
- May the bright and sparkling festival of Diwali be full of enthusiasm and surprises for you. Wishing you a blessed Diwali with your loved ones.
- May you enjoy the festive season of Diwali with your family and friends and welcome Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi into your life. Happy Diwali.
- May the sweetness of sweets and happiness of hearts be there with you. Wishing a very Happy Deepavali to you.
- May the sparkles of fireworks and cheers of Diwali festivities brighten the coming year for you. Happy Deepavali to you and your family.
- I wish you the most beautiful Diwali this year. I wish you many more opportunities, many more smiles and many more dreams. Happy Diwali.
- Wishing a very Happy Diwali to you and your family. May the sparkling festival of lights be the brightest and happiest ever.
- New dreams and new hopes are what I pray for you. New year and new life is what I pray for you. Wishing you a very Happy Diwali.
- May Lord Ganesh and Maa Laxmi come to your house and fill it with happiness and goodness. Warm wishes on Diwali to everyone.
- Wishing you the best of celebrations on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. May the festival of Diwali bring prosperity and success in your life.
Happy Diwali 2023!