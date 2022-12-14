Do you know enough about Tinnitus? Here are its symptoms, causes, and cure!

Tinnitus actually means hearing sounds that come from inside the body. People from the condition complain about a “ringing in the ears”.

Many people also complain about sounds like humming, buzzing, hissing, grinding, and whistling.

Only someone suffering from the condition can hear such sounds, while people surrounding him will not get it.







In the United States, more than 50 million people suffer from the condition Tinnitus. The situation might sound harmless, but it can get really severe, often interfering with people’s everyday life.

Is Tinnitus a disease? Well, no. Tinnitus is not a disease, rather it is a symptom of multiple medical conditions.