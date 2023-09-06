Do You Live In A Cat State Or A Dog State In The US?

Cats vs. Dogs States In US: Americans love their pets. There are an estimated 90 million pet dogs and 86 million pet cats in the United States. In fact, 67% of households in the United States own a pet, and of those, 63% own dogs and 37% own cats.

But not all states are created equal when it comes to pet ownership. Some states have a much higher percentage of dog owners than others, while others have a higher percentage of cat owners.

Let us look at the latest facts and figures on pet ownership in the US as per the Pet Ownership and Demographics Sourcebook by the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Pet Ownership statistics in the US at a glance

As of 2023, about 66% of US households own a pet compared to 56% in 1988.

Approximately 65.1 million US households own a dog while 46.5 million US households own a cat.

Among all the generations, millennials comprise the highest percentage of pet owners in the US.

Cat States vs. Dog States In The US Map

As per the cat states vs. dog states map comparison, below is the list of which US states love dogs the most and which US states love cats the most.

Dog states in the US

Arizona

New Mexico

Texas

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Tennessee

Cat states in the US

Oregon

North Dakota

South Dakota

Nebraska

Minnesota

Iowa

Wisconsin

Maine

New Hampshire

Vermont

Massachusetts

Rhode Island

Connecticut

Maryland

New York

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Rest, states that are highlighted with both dog and cat icons share a love for both pets.

Hope you enjoyed reading this interesting article.

