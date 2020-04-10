List of most common emojis used during COVID-19

In the digital era, emojis have become an important part of our lives. One cannot deny using emojis while talking over social media. An emoji attached to the message gives an exact idea to the person reading it about the mood we are in! Even in the times of global pandemic, emojis are widely used to express feelings over social media.

As per a study released by Emojipedia, Face Wearing a Mask 😷and microbe 🦠 emoji are the most correlated emojis with the terms like Coronavirus or COVID-19. Emojipedia analysed a set of 12-health related emojis to find out the most commonly used emojis in the time of coronavirus pandemic.

Health-related emojis assessed by Emojipedia:

1- 😷Face with Medical Mask

2- 🤢Nauseated Face

3- 🤮Face Vomiting

4- 🤧Sneezing Face

5- 🤒Face with Thermometer

6- 🤕Face with Head-Bandage

7- 🚑Ambulance

8- 💊Pill

9- 💉Syringe

10- 🦠Microbe

11- 🧼Soap

12- 🧽Sponge

As per Emojipedia, a sample of 49,621 tweets were randomly selected having at least one of the 12 above-mentioned emojis. Further, these tweets were filtered to the set of related to Coronavirus or COVID-19.

Most used emojis for Coronavirus or COVID-19

After the assessment, it was noted that the Face with Medical Mask😷 and Microbe 🦠emoji were widely used in relation to Coronavirus or COVID-19, while other emojis were used for a variety of topics.

Frequently used emojis in coronavirus-related tweets:

As per Emojipedia, the previous analysis failed to tell which emojis are most used emojis in the assessment of COVID-19-related tweets. For this purpose, a sample of 205,576 tweets was randomly selected. After the assessment, it was noted that two laughing emojis (Face with Tears of Joy😂 and Rolling on the Floor Laughing🤣) topped the charts in addition to the Face with Medical Mask😷, A thinking Face 🤔and Microbe 🦠 emoji.

List of the emojis topping the charts in COVID-19 related tweets:

Below we have mentioned the emojis widely used by people while discussing the global pandemic:

1- 😂Face with Tears of Joy

2- 🤣Rolling on the Floor Laughing

3- 😷Face with Medical Mask

4- 🤔A thinking Face

5- 🦠Microbe

6- 🔴Red Circle

7- 😭Loudly Crying Face

8- 🙄Face with Rolling Eyes

9- 👇Backhand Index Pointing Down

10- 😳Flushed Face

11- 🚨Police Car Light

12- ⚠️Warning

13- 🇮🇹Flag: Italy

14- 😱Face Screaming in Fear

15- 🙏Folded Hands

Thus, Face with Medical Mask😷 and Microbe🦠 emoji are used widely. However, the prominence of laughing emojis in coronavirus-related discussions may indicate that the people may be specifically joking about the highly contagious virus to lighten up their mood amidst the global pandemic.

