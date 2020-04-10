Siblings Day 2020: What is it and why is it celebrated?

Siblings are an important part of our lives. One cannot imagine his or her life without siblings. To honour our siblings, to show affection, to appreciate one another -- National Siblings Day is celebrated every year on April 10. In India, the occasion of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the special bond between the siblings. Siblings Day is celebrated in many parts of the world like United Kingdom, Australia, India etc. but is not federally recognized.

Who started Siblings Day?

In the year 1995, Claudia Evart, a US citizen, after losing her brother (Alan) and sister (Lisette) at a very early age named April 10 as Siblings Day. In the memory of her dead sister Lisette whose birthday falls on April 10, Evart started celebrating the day as Siblings Day to honour the bond between the siblings. Evart states that she has dedicated her entire life to ensure that the special bond between brothers and sisters is forever recognised as a special gift.

Siblings Day Foundation

Evart was so touched by the deaths of her siblings that she founded the Siblings Day Foundation. She is the President of the Siblings Day Foundation since then. The Siblings Day Foundation was founded in the year 1997 and achieved non-profit status in the year 1999.

Widely celebrated in the US but not federally recognized

Siblings Day is celebrated in 49 American states since 1998, but the day is not federally recognised in the United States. Evart's foundation is working hard to make Siblings Day a Federally recognized holiday in the United States. Siblings Day Foundation also aims to make this day an international holiday with the help of the United Nations. Former US Presidents, including Barack Obama, have recognised the importance of the bond between the siblings and the need to celebrate this special bond.

It is impossible to imagine a life without siblings as they are the most precious parts of our lives. We cannot deny the fact that the memories of childhood with our siblings always brings a broad smile on our face no matter in what age we have entered. Thus, no matter where in the world or how busy you are, always cherish the gifted bond you share with your siblings.

