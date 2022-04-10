World Homoeopathy Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Theme, Significance, and More

World Homoeopathy Day 2022: A two-day scientific convention is being organised by three apex bodies under the Ministry of AYUSH: the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, the National Commission for Homoeopathy, and the National Institute of Homoeopathy on April 9 and 10, 2022, at Bharat Ratna C. Subramanium Auditorium, New Delhi.

AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on April 9, 2022, "Public acceptance of homeopathy is high and it could become the first choice for students seeking medical education."

World Homoeopathy Day is observed on April 10 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of homoeopathy, Dr. Christian Fredrich Samuel Hahnemann, to mark his 267th birthday.

Who inaugurated the convention?

The convention was inaugurated by the Union Minister of AYUSH, ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sh. Sarbananda Sonowal, along with the MoS for Ayush and WCD, Dr. Mahendrabhai Munjpara, on April 9, 2022. The delegates included homoeopathic researchers, scientists from interdisciplinary streams, practitioners, students, and industrialists, as well as the representatives of several homoeopathic associations.

About the convention

It provides an opportunity to review the path trodden so far, achievements in the field of homoeopathy, and also formulate strategies for the future development of homoeopathy. It focuses on the need for practice standards in clinical research informatics, data standards in clinical research, policy issues, educational standards, and instructional resources. Therefore, its aim is to enhance the acceptability of homoeopathy by the general public and also provide insights into a future roadmap for the advancement of homoeopathy as the first choice for people's wellness.

World Homoeopathy Day 2022: Theme

The theme of this scientific convention is ‘Homoeopathy: People’s Choice for Wellness’.

World Homoeopathy Day 2022: Quotes

1. “Homeopathy cures a larger percentage of cases than any other form of treatment and is beyond doubt safer and more economical." - Mahatma Gandhi

2. "The most inestimable treasures are impeccable consciousness and good health. Love to God and self-study provide one; homoeopathy provides the other." - Samuel Hahnemann

3. “I believe Homoeopathy as a system of cure has great scope in a poor country like India and deserves encouragement.” - Hon’ble Former President, Govt. of India, Rajendra Prasad

4. “Homoeopathy is supposed to work miracles.” – Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel

5. “Homeopathy for me is effective natural remedies that have no side effects.” – Dr. Robert Mendelssohn

6. "Homeopathy is the safest and most reliable approach to ailments and has withstood the assaults of established medical practice for over 100 years." - Yehudi Menuhin

7. "Homeopathy offers a safe, natural alternative that causes no side effects or drug interactions." -Cindy Crawford

8. "Homeopathy is a progressive and aggressive step in medicine." - John D. Rockefeller

9. "Homeopathy is wholly capable of satisfying the therapeutic demands of this age better than any other system or school of medicine." - Charles Frederick Menninger

10. "Homeopathic remedies can be effective in both major and minor ailments during pregnancy, birth, and the postpartum period. Sometimes homeopathy can help prevent problems and complications in ways that conventional medicine cannot match." - Judy Norsigian and Jane Pincus

World Homoeopathy Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Homoeopathy works miracles at a cheaper price and it is truly a wonder. Happy World Homoeopathy Day.

2. Homoeopathy might be slow but it is still sweet and sure. Happy World Homoeopathy Day!

3. Homoeopathy is a wonderful form of treatment. Happy World Homoeopathy Day!

4. The world of treatment is not restricted to allopathy and humble homoeopathy proves that. Happy World Homoeopathy Day!

5. It’s an ancient form of medicine and treatment that is still quite popular today and so let us celebrate it.

6. Homeopathy is very popular in India and we Indians are very happy to celebrate it on the tenth of April every year. Happy World Homoeopathy Day!

7. Natural forces within us are the true healers of disease. Happy World Homoeopathy Day!

8. Holistic Healthcare remains a very big attraction. Best of the doctors are moving toward homoeopathy. There’s a mood for Holistic Healthcare. There’s a mood to go toward stress-free life from a stressful life.

9. We never appreciate the humble homoeopathic treatment that causes us no adverse effects. Happy World Homoeopathy Day!

10. Homeopathy is a very friendly form of medicine and my whole family, especially my kids love it. Happy World Homoeopathy Day!

