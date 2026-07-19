England Finish Third at FIFA World Cup After 6-4 Win Over France: Why is the Bronze Final Played?

In a very thrilling match England has defeated France with 6-4 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff and finished third in the tournament. Bukayo Saka was the star of the match and scored a hat trick and on the other hand Kylian Mbappe scored twice for France. The match was played on July 18, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens located in Florida and it was one of the highest-scoring third-place games in World Cup history. Here is everything you need to know about this match and learn why the FIFA World Cups have a bronze medal match? England vs France Bronze Final: Match Summary England already had the lead in the match with 4-0 during the first half. France came back strong in the second half with the help of Mbappe and Barcola. Here is a brief overview of the match: Detail Information Final Score England 6-4 France Date July 18, 2026 Venue Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States England Scorers Declan Rice (3rd minute), Ezri Konsa (18th minute), Bukayo Saka (37, 46 and 87 minutes), Jude Bellingham (98th minute) France Scorers Kylian Mbappe (48 and 66 minutes), Bradley Barcola (54th minute), Ousmane Dembele (96th minute)

What Is the FIFA World Cup Bronze Final? The Bronze Final which is officially known as the Third-Place Playoff is a match is played between the two teams who have lost their World Cup semi-finals matches. In this case, England lost to Argentina and France lost to Spain and that is why these teams played against each other in the FIFA World Cup Bronze Final. Why is the FIFA World Cup Bronze Final Played? Here are the reasons why the FIFA World Cup Bronze Final is played: To Decide Third Place Officially This match is important as it is the official tie breaker between both the teams who have lost the semi finals. Without this match both the losing semi finalists team would have to be declared as a joint third and FIFA doesn’t want to have a tie at the third place. That is why this match gives a clear and single winner of the bronze medal and keeps the final stages of the match fair and complete.

Medal Distribution FIFA needs to award medals to the top 3 teams of the tournament: Gold medal to the champions

Silver medal to the runner ups

Bronze medal to the winner of the third-place playoff That is why this match is necessary as every player in the squad even if they didn’t play receives the medal once the tournament ends and that is why it gets important to choose a definitive third team. FIFA World Cup Third Place Winners List Here is a complete list of FIFA World Cup Bronze Final winners throughout the years: Year Winner Runner-up Score 1934 Germany Austria 3-2 1938 Brazil Sweden 4-2 1954 Austria Uruguay 3-1 1958 France West Germany 6-3 1962 Chile Yugoslavia 1-0 1966 Portugal Soviet Union 2-1 1970 West Germany Uruguay 1-0 1974 Poland Brazil 1-0 1978 Brazil Italy 2-1 1982 Poland France 3-2 1986 France Belgium 4-2 1990 Italy England 2-1 1994 Sweden Bulgaria 4-0 1998 Croatia Netherlands 2-1 2002 Turkey South Korea 3-2 2006 Germany Portugal 3-1 2010 Germany Uruguay 3-2 2014 Netherlands Brazil 3-0 2018 Belgium England 2-0 2022 Croatia Morocco 2-1 2026 England France 6-4