Enjoying beach time is fine, but have you checked for the crab? Find the hidden crab in this optical illusion image!

Have you ever been to a beach with your friends or the love of your life? Well, a beach is an exceptionally different space.







You may find the sea talking to you with its waves touching the sky one moment and sleeping in the depths of the Earth the other.







Next, you would find the sand below your feet, tempted to be played by the toes of your feet.

Look at the sky of the beach. Doesn't it seem like a proud father who is presenting a wide grin as a result of the accomplishments of his child?

Or an artist who is extremely elated and proud of his work? The sky seems just like that. Someone who is proud of the mischievous touch-and-run game of the sea, and the patience of the ground below it.

The birds are your guides. For them, the play of the sea is not unique, but they still come and watch it all over again every day to make the sea feel loved.

The children you find at the beach are the epitome of innocence. They touch every hook and corner of the beach and find a different world in every corner of the beach they touch and explore.











Hey, these may be the things that one may actually look forward to in a visit to the zoo, but are you aware of crabs?







Sometimes, even the most beautiful places can turn into dangerous ones. Sometimes, crabs can too accompany you on your visit to the beach, and you do not have any option other than being careful.

Have a look at the picture below. Isn’t it the most soothing picture? Well, the same appraisal of the image turns negative when someone tells you there is a crab in the picture. Well, there is one!

Can you find the crab in just 10 seconds?





Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)



















Time's up!











So, could you find the hidden crab?

Beware, here is it!



Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)















What message did you learn today? Well, the one lesson you must learn today is that sometimes the most soothing and safe-looking places may have dangerous elements hidden.

