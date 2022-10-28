You would love these math riddles if math was your favorite subject in school!

Hey readers,

Here comes a straightforward question.

"What was your favorite subject in school?"

Many would say literature. Robert Frost's poems and Shakespearean plays excite many souls. Literature is specifically meant for the observers; people who observe the depth of moments and try to understand life from a different angle.







Was your favorite subject Science in school? Science attempts to answer all the "whys" that all the other subjects fail to describe. It not only talks about the beautiful things, concepts, and laws bestowed upon us by the Almighty, rather, it also talks about our great creations by us, the humans.

Additionally, the subject never stops. It is an ever-evolving subject, and no matter how much you study science, it is never enough.







Only a tiny portion of the people would say that their favorite subject back in school was math. However, not many know that this tiny section of people are actually special. Math deals with numbers, and problems of everyday life. It helps us quantify the world.







If you fall into this small section of special people, here are some fun math riddles with answers for you.



MATH RIDDLES WITH ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

How many bricks does it take to complete a building made of brick?







Math Riddle 2:

How many days are there in 4 years?







Math Riddle 3:

A bat and a ball cost $1.10. The bat costs one dollar more than the ball. How much does the ball cost?



Math Riddle 4:

Harry is 54 years old, and his mother, Anna, is 80. How many years ago was Anna three times the age of her son Harry?







Math Riddle 5:

The day before yesterday I was 21, and next year, I will be 24. What day is my birthday?

We can already see the wide grin on your face. Here are the answers!







ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

How many bricks does it take to complete a building made of brick?

Answer 1:

Only one – the “last” one

Math Riddle 2:

How many days are there in 4 years?

Answer 2:

The answer is 1461, because (365 x 4) + 1. One of the years is a leap year.

Math Riddle 3:

A bat and a ball cost $1.10. The bat costs one dollar more than the ball. How much does the ball cost?

Answer 3:

The ball costs 5 cents, not 10 cents. If one dollar more than 10 cents is $1.10, then $1.10 + 10 cents is $1.20. Therefore, the ball costs 5 cents.







Math Riddle 4:

Harry is 54 years old, and his mother, Anna, is 80. How many years ago was Anna three times the age of her son Harry?







Answer 4:

41 years ago







Math Riddle 5:

The day before yesterday I was 21, and next year, I will be 24. What day is my birthday?



Answer 5:

31st December, because it must be on the 1st of January when I turned 22 and so 21 the day before. As it is now a new year, I will be 23 this year and so 24 next year.







Enjoyed the riddles? We are sure you did. Stay tuned for many such exciting riddles.

