European T20 Premier League 2026: Teams, Format, Key Players and Where to Watch
The inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League will start on August 26, featuring some exciting names. Check the tournament format, teams, key players and live streaming details.
After the success of franchise cricket in various parts of the world, the format now reaches Europe. The inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League 2026 (ETPL) will kick off on August 26 and final on September 20, featuring some legendary names from the game.
The tournament will include clubs from Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands. With the growing popularity of T20 leagues, the tournament aims to promote the sport in the region while also giving local players the opportunity to play alongside some prominent names of the game.
The tournament will be played across two venues. The first phase of the tournament will be played at Voorburg Cricket Club, after which the tournament will shift to Malahide Cricket Club for the remaining games.
List of Teams in ETPL 2026
The inaugural edition of ETPL 2026 features six teams from three countries.
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Amsterdam Flames (Netherlands)
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Rotterdam Dockers (Netherlands)
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Belfast Wolves (Ireland)
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Dublin Guardians (Ireland)
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Edinburgh Castle Rockers (Scotland)
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Glasgow Cosmic (Scotland)
European T20 Premier League 2026: Format of the tournament
The ETPL 2026 will be played in a double round-robin format, with each team playing the other teams twice, making it a 30-match league stage. The team finishing at the top of the points table will qualify directly for the final, while the second and third placed teams will play the qualifier, with the winner making it to the final.
European T20 Premier League 2026: Key Player to Watch
The ETPL 2026 will see numerous T20 stars from around the world, including prominent name such as Ravi Ashwin, Steve Smith and Ajinkya Rahane.
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Player Name
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Country
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Team Name
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Ravichandran Ashwin
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India
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Dublin Guardians
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Mitchell Marsh
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Australia
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Amsterdam Flames
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Glenn Maxwell
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Australia
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Belfast Wolves
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Mitchell Santner
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New Zealand
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Edinburgh Castle Rockers
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George Munsey
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Scotland
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Glasgow Cosmic
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Faf du Plessis
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South Africa
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Rotterdam Dockers
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Steve Smith
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Australia
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Glasgow Cosmic
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David Miller
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South Africa
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Belfast Wolves
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Trent Boult
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New Zealand
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Edinburgh Castle Rockers
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Liam Livingstone
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England
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Rotterdam Dockers
Where to watch ETPL 2026 in India
All the matches European T20 Premier League 2026 will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app. Whereas all the games will be telecast on Sony Sports TV Network channels.
Senior Content Writer
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com