After the success of franchise cricket in various parts of the world, the format now reaches Europe. The inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League 2026 (ETPL) will kick off on August 26 and final on September 20, featuring some legendary names from the game.

The tournament will include clubs from Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands. With the growing popularity of T20 leagues, the tournament aims to promote the sport in the region while also giving local players the opportunity to play alongside some prominent names of the game.

The tournament will be played across two venues. The first phase of the tournament will be played at Voorburg Cricket Club, after which the tournament will shift to Malahide Cricket Club for the remaining games.

List of Teams in ETPL 2026

The inaugural edition of ETPL 2026 features six teams from three countries.