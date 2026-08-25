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European T20 Premier League 2026: Teams, Format, Key Players and Where to Watch

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 19:20 IST

The inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League will start on August 26, featuring some exciting names. Check the tournament format, teams, key players and live streaming details.

Captains photoshoot before inaugural edition of ETPL (Image Source: X.com)
Captains photoshoot before inaugural edition of ETPL (Image Source: X.com)

After the success of franchise cricket in various parts of the world, the format now reaches Europe. The inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League 2026 (ETPL) will kick off on August 26 and final on September 20, featuring some legendary names from the game.

The tournament will include clubs from Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands. With the growing popularity of T20 leagues, the tournament aims to promote the sport in the region while also giving local players the opportunity to play alongside some prominent names of the game.

The tournament will be played across two venues. The first phase of the tournament will be played at Voorburg Cricket Club, after which the tournament will shift to Malahide Cricket Club for the remaining games.

List of Teams in ETPL 2026 

The inaugural edition of ETPL 2026 features six teams from three countries. 

  • Amsterdam Flames (Netherlands)

  • Rotterdam Dockers (Netherlands)

  • Belfast Wolves (Ireland)

  • Dublin Guardians (Ireland)

  • Edinburgh Castle Rockers (Scotland)

  • Glasgow Cosmic (Scotland)

European T20 Premier League 2026: Format of the tournament

The ETPL 2026 will be played in a double round-robin format, with each team playing the other teams twice, making it a 30-match league stage. The team finishing at the top of the points table will qualify directly for the final, while the second and third placed teams will play the qualifier, with the winner making it to the final.

European T20 Premier League 2026: Key Player to Watch

The ETPL 2026 will see numerous T20 stars from around the world, including prominent name such as Ravi Ashwin, Steve Smith and Ajinkya Rahane.  

Player Name

Country

Team Name

Ravichandran Ashwin

India

Dublin Guardians

Mitchell Marsh

Australia

Amsterdam Flames

Glenn Maxwell

Australia

Belfast Wolves

Mitchell Santner

New Zealand

Edinburgh Castle Rockers

George Munsey

Scotland

Glasgow Cosmic

Faf du Plessis

South Africa

Rotterdam Dockers

Steve Smith

Australia

Glasgow Cosmic

David Miller

South Africa

Belfast Wolves

Trent Boult

New Zealand

Edinburgh Castle Rockers

Liam Livingstone

England

Rotterdam Dockers

Where to watch ETPL 2026 in India 

All the matches European T20 Premier League 2026 will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app. Whereas all the games will be telecast on Sony Sports TV Network channels. 

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Content Writer

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Aug 25, 2026, 19:20 IST

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