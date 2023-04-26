Explained: Asahi Illusion and how it sheds light on the evolution of the eye

Asahi Illusion: An illusion that has tricked human minds for a long time is now found to be tricking rats also. The illusion is known as Asahi Illusion and it is playing an important role in understanding how our eyes evolved over the course of development.

Let us dive in to read more about the Asahi Illusion.

What is Asahi Illusion?

Credit: Akiyoshi Kitaoka

Asahi Illusion is a bright illusion that resembles a glowing sun at first glance. It consists of a series of petal-like shapes surrounding a centre.

The design of this optical illusion is such that centre of the illusion has a yellow colour, while the edges become black.

It resembles a glowing sun covered by dense foliage and it tricks human eyes into believing that the centre is more bright than the surrounding areas

This colour gradient combined with the petal shape provides the impression that the white centre is brighter than it actually is.

Asahi Illusion - Evolution of Eye

This was found in a study conducted in 2012 by Dr. Bruno Laeng and his team, in which it was established that our brains perceive the bright light to be overpowering like that of the sun and in response to this, our pupils constrict.

This constriction of the pupil is known as the pupillary reflex which helps protect the retinas against bright light and damage.

Their study indicated that there exists a connection between perception and pupil size evolved in mammals during the course of development.

According to Nelson Totah, from the University of Finland, these illusions trick the human mind.

He conducted the study to see if higher-level brain regions responded to these kinds of lower-level reflexes.

This study was conducted on rats also and was found that rats also respond to the illusion with constricted pupils.

Asahi Illusion - What Next

Researchers can now study the neurons involved in the illusion and how it brings about a change in bodily processes.

Also Read:

Hermann Grid Illusion: What it Reveals About Your Brain? Find Out Now.

What is a Negative Optical Illusion - How it Works

What Is The Ponzo Illusion And How Does It Work?